SOCCER

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s reign as Manchester United manager has got off to a perfect start.

They’ve thrashed Cardiff City 5-1 in the Premier League’s late game.





Liverpool have a four point lead at the top of table following Crystal Palace’s shock 3-2 win at Manchester City.

Jamie Vardy scored for Leicester as they beat Chelsea 1-nil at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal are level on points with Mauricio Sarri’s side following their 3-1 victory at home to Burnley.

Watford are up to sixth as they ran out 2-nil winners over West Ham.

Republic of Ireland striker Michael Obafemi was on target as Southampton moved three points clear of the relegation zone thanks to a 3-1 win against fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

David Brooks scored twice for Bournemouth as they beat ten man Brighton 2-nil and Newcastle and Fulham played out a goal-less draw at St James Park.

Harry Kane is expected to return to the Tottenham starting eleven today as they visit Everton in the Premier League.

He was among the subs as Spurs beat Arsenal in the League Cup in midweek.

===

Celtic will be top of Scottish Premiership on Christmas Day following their 3-nil win over bottom side Dundee.

Mikey Johnstone scored a double for Brendan Rodgers’ side at Parkhead.

===

Daniel Kelly’s joined Dundalk from Bohemains.

The forward has agreed a two-year contract with the double winners.

RUGBY

An 82nd minute try from Andrew Porter has given defending champions Leinster a 33-29 win over Connacht in the Guinness Pro14.

Cian Kelleher, Darragh Leader, Jack Carty and Caolin Blade tries had helped the visitors build a 29-12 lead heading into the final of the game.

But tries from Porter, Sean Cronin and Dan Leavy helped the men in blue complete a remarkable comeback.

Conor O’Brien and Mick Kearney scored Leinster’s other tries.

DARTS

William O’Connor’s adventure at the P-D-C World Darts Championship has come to an end in the third round.

The Limerick man won the first set but fell to a 4-1 defeat to England’s Ryan Searle at the Ally Pally.

Derry’s world number five Daryl Gurney suffered a shock 4-3 loss to Jamie Lewis this afternoon.

Two-time champion Gary Anderson survived a scare to progress to the next round.

He beat Jermaine Wattimena 4-3.

Michael van Gerwen enjoyed a more comfortable win – overcoming Max Hopp 4-1.



BOXING

Dillian Whyte beat Dereck Chisora with an eleventh round knockout – in their highly anticipated rematch in London last night.

Chisora was ahead on points as he looked for revenge after defeat in the first fight – but was stopped by a brutal left hand from Whyte.

After the fight – Whyte challenged Anthony Joshua to be his next opponent.

Elsewhere, Josh Warrington retained his IBF featherweight title with a unanimous win on points over Carl Frampton in Manchester.

Michael Conlan is the W-B-O Intercontinental featherweight champion after a points win over Jason Cunningham.