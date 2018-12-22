SOCCER

Liverpool will spend Christmas at the top of the Premier League table.

Goals in either half from Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk gave Jurgen Klopp’s side a 2-nil win away to Wolves last night.





Liverpool hold a 4-point lead over Manchester City this morning, but that will be back to a solitary point should City beat Crystal Palace at the Etihad later.

That’s one of eight games in the English top flight today.

At lunchtime, Arsenal welcome Burnley to the Emirates.

Then at 3, Brighton travel to south coast rivals Bournemouth,

Chelsea take on Leicester,

Huddersfield face Southampton.

Newcastle entertain Fulham,

And West Ham go up against Watford.

Then at 5.30, Ole Gunnar Solksjaer takes temporary charge of Manchester United for the first time.

And he does so on familiar territory.

United make the trip to the last Premier League side to be managed by the Norwegian – Cardiff City.

RUGBY

Ulster have extended their winning run in all competitions to four-games.

Tries from Rob Herring, Robert Baloucoune and Dave Shanahan secured a 19-points to 12 victory over Munster in the Pro 14.

Ulster sit second in Conference B, behind only Leinster.

While Munster leave Belfast with a losing bonus point.

Cardiff have picked up their first Pro 14 victory since early November with a 19-points to 16 win over Welsh rivals, Dragons.

The inter-provincial action switches to the RDS this evening, where Leinster entertain Connacht.

Kick off is at 7.45

GAELIC GAMES

There’s action in the Munster Hurling League this afternoon, with a repeat of the Munster hurling final.

Clare take on Cork, with throw-in at Cusack Park at 2.

There’s also round 2 action in football’s O’Byrne Cup.

Westmeath take on Offaly.

And Wicklow face Louth in Bray.

DARTS

Nathan Aspinall pulled off the shock of the night at the PDC World Championships.

He came from 2-sets to nil down to beat Grand Slam champion Gerwyn Price 3-2 at Alexandra Palace.

Keegan Brown will meet the controversial James Wade in round 3.

Brown was a 3-1 winner over former B-D-O champion, Jelle Klaasen.

RACING

The final jumping fixture before Christmas takes place at Thurles on today where the first of seven races gets underway at 12.15pm.

The €32,500 I.S.F. EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle (2.00) is the richest race on the card with a field of five going to post headed by the Shane Crawley-trained Sassy Diva seeking her third career win and her second success over hurdles.

It was this corresponding race 12 months ago where 200/1 shot Killahara Castle sprang a major shock in Irish racing when scoring for the Burke family but history won’t be repeated this time.

Henry de Bromhead’s unbeaten classy filly Honeysuckle steps up in grade following her facile 12 lengths victory on her hurdling bow at Fairyhouse and again will be partnered by Rachael Blackmore, currently two winners adrift of Paul Townend in the title race.

Listowel maiden hurdle winner Beautiful Citi represents Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien and JJ Slevin with the long absent Strange Notions also declared for Straffan trainer Charles O’Brien under Paul Townend while Jessica Harrington’s dual Galway scorer last summer Rovetta and Robbie Power complete the quintet.

The going at Thurles is good on the chase course and good, good to yielding on the hurdle/bumper course.