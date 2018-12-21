SOCCER

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is said to have had a positive meeting with West Ham star Declan Rice.

Reports claim Robbie Keane was also present when talks were head in London this week.





Rice, who has played three international friendlies for the Boys in Green, has been considering switching allegiance to England.

The F-A-I are now said to be confident Rice will pledge his future to Ireland.



Liverpool will extend their Premier League lead to 4 points if they beat Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux tonight.

Victory will also keep the Reds at the top of the table for Christmas, whatever Manchester City’s result against Crystal Palace tomorrow.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says they can’t be distracted by Pep Guardiola’s team https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jklopp-1.mp3

Kick off is at 8 o’clock.



RUGBY

The Pro 14’s festive interprovincials kick off tonight with Munster meeting Ulster in Belfast.

Only centre Sammy Arnold and full-back Mike Haley survive from the team beaten by Castres in the Champions Cup last week.

For Ulster, there is a first start for the former Leinster lock Ian Nagle.

Munster second row Jean Kleyn says it is a wonderful time of the year https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clipmun.mp3

Kick off at Kingspan Stadium is at 7.35.



GAELIC GAMES

Kyle Coney put in a man-of-the-match performance on his return to the Tyrone side after 4-years away.

Mickey Harte’s men were rarely troubled in a 20-points to 11 McKenna Cup win in Derry.

Kildare made it two-wins from two in this season’s O’Byrne Cup with a comfortable 1-20 to 11-point win over Offaly.

Wexford had a 2-13 to 1-11 victory over Laois.



RACING

There is racing today at Dundalk, with the first of a eight race card underway at 4.30.

SHOW JUMPING

Shane Breen has given Ireland their 3rd win after just 2 days at the London International Horse show.

The British based rider took the Ivy Stakes after a jump off in what is his first appearance in the main classes at Britain’s most prestigious indoor show taking place t Olympia.