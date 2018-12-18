GAELIC GAMES

The Galway treasurer has hit out at the County Board’s financial problems.

It follows an independent audit launched by Croke Park into the period between 2015 and 2017.





Speaking at last night’s convention Michael Burke highlighted a lack of transparency surrounding payment for tickets and the unauthorised use of credit cards for personal use.

Coming to the end of his first year in the post Burke claimed ‘the game is up’ for those ‘who have done a disservice to Galway G-A-A’



SOCCER

Manchester City are back in action tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s side continue the defence of the League Cup with a quarter final trip to Leicester City.

It has been 18 years since the Foxes last won the tournament.

The City boss has warned the opposition, it is a trophy they intend to hold on to https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepg.mp3



The lowest ranked team still in the competition also play tonight.

Burton Albion of League One, take on Championship promotion hopefuls Middlesbrough at the Riverside.



Both games kick off at 7.45.



Derby manager Frank Lampard was critical of the referee after a nil-nil draw with rivals Nottingham Forest in the Championship last night.

The game’s big talking point came when Tom Lawrence appeared to be fouled in the penalty box.

The point takes Derby up to 4th – but Forest remain outside the play-off places.

Lampard felt the official should have done better https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/lampard-2.mp3



Tottenham will play Tranmere in the third round of the F-A Cup.

The League two side were 2-nil winner away to Southport last night.



Arsenal await the winners of the second round replay between Blackpool and Solihull Moors.



RUGBY

Ireland have another confirmed absentee for the start of their Six Nations campaign.

Iain Henderson has undergone surgery on a lingering thumb injury and will miss the next ten-to-twelve weeks of action.

The lock will likely miss the majority of Ireland’s Grand Slam defence, as well as the remainder of Ulster’s Heineken Champions Cup campaign.

Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt is already factoring without Leinster centre Robbie Henshaw for February’s opening games with England and Scotland.

DARTS



Darts legend Raymond van Barneveld has been knocked out of the World Championship in London.

The former world champion was beaten 3-2 by Darius Labanauskas from Lithuania.

The victor says it will take some time to sink in https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/barney.mp3



RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Naas this afternoon, with the first going to post at 12.30.

It’s Relegate versus Barrington Court in the Clinton Higgins Chartered Accountants Mares Maiden Hurdle (2.05).

Relegate, who stormed home under Katie Walsh to deny stablemate Carefully Selected in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham in March, met awful traffic congestion approaching the final flight on her hurdling debut at Punchestown last month when turned over at 4-9.

Duc De Genievres has yet to win a race for Willie Mullins but has still created quite an impression since arriving from France with his best display so far coming at Leopardstown in February when chasing home Samcro in the Grade 1 Deloitte Novice Hurdle.

Duc De Genievres won’t have it all his own way with 17 rivals in opposition and among them is the Jessica Harrington-trained Impact Factor who was a final fence faller when still in with a shout on his latest outing at Thurles.

Another very interesting runner is Carter McKay, who makes his debut for Gordon Elliott after an absence of 277 days after winning two bumpers and a maiden hurdle for Willie Mullins.

Presenting Percy looks a million dollars and is begging to be brought to a racecourse according to his owner, Phillip Reynolds, with his preference the Savills Chase at Leopardstown on Friday week rather than the King George two days earlier which would cost him a £10,000 supplementary fee.

Although not entirely ruling out supplementing last season’s runaway RSA winner for the King George, Reynolds would much prefer to stay on home soil and is praying for rain to arrive at Leopardstown.

Reynolds said: “I was down to see Percy the other day and, I’m not joking you, he looks a million dollars. He has his head out over the door begging to run, and he’s been like that since the end of August, but what can you do? We would have loved to have run him by now but he needs the rain to arrive.

“It will cost ten grand to supplement him for the King George later this week and, while it is unlikely we will at this moment in time, I wouldn’t entirely rule it out as we will go wherever the ground is suitable. If Kempton was softer than Leopardstown we might consider it but looking at the forecast for the two tracks it looks like Leopardstown is going to get a lot more rain than Kempton.”

Presenting Percy is clear favourite for the Cheltenham Gold Cup with most firms, priced between 7-2 and 5-1, while he is generally 4-1 second favourite behind Road To Respect for the Savills Chase. He is a 10-1 shot for the King George with Paddy Power.