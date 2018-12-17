SOCCER

Jose Mourinho remains confident that Manchester United will finish in the top four of the Premier League, despite yesterday’s 3-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

Xherdan Shaqiri came off the bench to score twice in quick succession, and send the Reds back to the top of the table.





The result leaves United 19 points behind the league leaders and 11 points adrift of the Champions League qualification spots.

That heaps pressure on Mourinho, but the Red Devils boss still believe his side can make up the margin https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Mourinho-3.mp3

The win keeps Liverpool’s unbeaten run intact and moves them one point ahead of the champions Manchester City.

Red boss Jurgen Klopp says they can’t be worried about the opposition https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Klopp-4.mp3



Four Premier League teams are involved in this morning’s draw for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Manchester City are the only seeded team after winning their group.

Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham are unseeded.

They could be paired with the likes of Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.



Frank Lampard’s Derby County will climb to third place on the Championship table if they beat local rivals Nottingham Forest at Pride Park tonight.

Forest will move into the play of places if they take the three points.

Kick off is at 7.45.



RUGBY

Leinster boss Leo Cullen has Toulouse in his sights.

The European Champions remain second in their Champions Cup group despite Saturday’s impressive win over Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

Toulouse beat the Province 28-27 in France in October and are unbeaten after four rounds.

Cullen is determined to seize back control of the pool when the sides meet at the R-D-S in the New Year https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Cullen.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

The Dublin hurlers have continued their winning start under new manager Mattie Kenny

The secured their place in the semi finals of the Walsh Cup with a 27 points to 18 victory over Offaly at Parnell Park.

Carlow over came a half time deficit to beat Laois by to 2-23 to 1-18 at O’Moore Park.

Armagh opened their Dr McKenna Cup campaign with a 25-point demolition of St Mary’s in Crossmaglen.

The Orchard County were 6-17 to 1-07 winners.