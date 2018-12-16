RUGBY

Munster remain at the summit of Heineken Champions Cup Pool Two – despite suffering a 13-12 defeat at Castres.

Joey Carberry kicked four penalties for Johann van Graan’s side.





That victory moves Castres within three-points of the Reds.



Leinster have closed the gap on Pool One leaders Toulouse to two-points.

The defending champions scored six tries in a bonus-point 42-15 victory against Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

Jack Conan, Rory O’Loughlin, James Lowe, Adam Byrne, Dan Leavy and Jamison Gibson-Park all scored tries for Leinster.





SOCCER

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has promised to attack an injury-hit Liverpool defence when the sides clash at Anfield this afternoon.

United trail their rivals Liverpool by 16-points but have not lost in the last eight league meetings between the teams.

Mourinho insists he won’t set his team up just to try and stifle the opposition https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/anfield.mp3

Republic of Ireland under-19 defender Conor Masterson is in the Liverpool squad as cover at centre-back.

Victory for the Reds would see them return to the summit of the Premier League.

Kick-off is at 4.

In the race for a place in the top-four Chelsea and Arsenal will both be trying to register wins on the road this lunchtime.

Brighton have striker Glenn Murray fit for the visit of Chelsea to the Amex Stadium.

Struggling Southampton will be hoping to avoid a club record 13 Premier League games without a victory when they host Arsenal at St Mary’s.

Fulham remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League after losing 2-nil at home to West Ham.



Chris Smalling’s signed a new contract with Manchester United until 2022.

The defender’s deal also has the option of being extended for a further year.



Having qualified for the last-32 of the Europa League midweek, Celtic’s attention returns to the Scottish Premiership this lunch-time.

The reigning champions travel to Neil Lennon’s Hibernian for a half-twelve kick-off.



Rangers host Hamilton at 3.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s two wins from two for Longford in football’s O’Byrne Cup.

The Midlanders have edged out Meath by 9-points to 1-5.



There’s two games in hurling’s Bord na Mona Walsh Cup at 2 this afternoon.

After an opening day win at Carlow, Mattie Kenny’s Dublin take on Offaly at Parnell Park.

Eddie Brennan’s Laois aim to make it two wins from two when they host their neighbours Carlow at O’Moore Park.

In football’s McKenna Cup, Armagh welcome St Mary’s to Crossmaglen for a 1 o’clock throw-in.

BOXING

Katie Taylor successfully defended her WBA and IBF lightweight titles in New York overnight.

She took all 10 rounds against Eva Wahstrom.

DARTS

Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan has his first round match at the P-D-C World Championships this afternoon.

He faces Yuanjun Liu in round-one for the right to play 14th seed Joe Cullen in the second-round on Wednesday.

2014 runner-up Peter Wright is the star attraction tonight – while Paul Lim, the first player to complete a World Championship nine darter, faces Ross Smith in round one.



RACING

The Grade Two Navan Novice Hurdle is the feature of a mixed seven-race card at the Meath venue this afternoon.

Racing gets underway at noon.