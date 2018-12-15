RUGBY

Irish provinces have taken maximum points from their European adventures so far this weekend.

Ulster kept alive their hopes of escaping Pool 4 in the Heineken Champions Cup with a bonus point win over the Scarlets last night.





Iain Henderson scored a pair of tries as Ulster ran out 30-points to 15 winners at Kingspan Stadium.

Meanwhile, Connacht ran in five-tries in the south of France.

Sean O’Brien twice crossed the whitewash in a 36-points to 21 bonus point victory away to Perpignan.

Leinster and Munster are both in Heineken Champions Cup action this evening.

Joey Carbery is back in the Munster side that’s away to Castres in Pool 2.

While Jack Conan returns to number-8 for Leinster as the defending champions welcome Bath to the Aviva Stadium.

Both games involving Irish provinces have 5.30 starts.

SOCCER

Manchester City can return to the top of the Premier League this afternoon.

The reigning champions welcome Everton to the Etihad where there’s a 12.30 start.

Tottenham will look to pick up a third consecutive top flight victory with the visit of Burnley to Wembley.

Manager of the month Rafa Benitez brings his Newcastle side to Huddersfield.

Crystal Palace play host to Leicester,

Wolves entertain Bournemouth,

Watford take on Cardiff,

And there’s a London derby in the late kick-off with Fulham facing West Ham at Craven Cottage.

GAELIC GAMES

Seamus Callanan scored 2-8 as Liam Sheedy’s second spell in charge of Tipperary’s hurlers began with a win.

They opened their Munster Hurling League campaign with a 4-14 to 2-17 victory over All Ireland champions Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

There are five games in round 2 of the O’Byrne Cup this afternoon, with perhaps the pick seeing Kildare take on Carlow in Newbridge.

BOXING

Katie Taylor faces the toughest examination of her professional career tonight.

The reigning WBA and IBF lightweight champion faces the unbeaten Finn, Eva Wahlstrom at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen’s looking to make his second final in as many weeks today.

The Antrim man faces Daniel Wells in the semi finals of the Scottish Open.

RACING

The Sky Sports Racing January 1st Handicap Chase (12.40) is the featured event on a seven-race card at Fairyhouse, where the first contest is due off at 12.05pm.

Dinnie’s Vinnie has proved a generous stable servant for Carbury trainer Philip Dempsey and his rider son Luke and the recent course Porterstown Chase hero represents the pair again tackling 10 rivals in the big race of the day headed by the Steve Mahon-trained Champagne Harmony and Robbie Colgan.

Racing opens with the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase (12.05) where owner JP McManus is doubly represented. His Campeador trained by Gordon Elliott will be bidding to put a second fence Navan fall last month behind him under Keith Donoghue, who teams up with the former winning hurdler for the first time in public, while Paris Texas from the Joseph O’Brien yard also carries the famous McManus silks in the hands of Jody McGarvey. Elliott also runs Roaring Bull with Jack Kennedy booked aboard the Gigginstown House Stud-owned dual hurdles winner.

The concluding Irish Racing Yearbook Fillies EBF Bumper (3.35) has attracted a maximum field of 16 runners including six newcomers notably the Willie Mullins-trained Fasola Tido, the mount of his son and ten-times Irish champion amateur rider Patrick.

The going at Fairyhouse is good, good to yielding in places.

Andy Slattery’s View The Bay broke her duck in the Happy Christmas From All at Dundalk Stadium Maiden at the County Louth track.

Ridden by the trainer’s nephew Ben Coen, View The Bay battled home strongest.

Ado McGuinness has enjoyed a fine year at Dundalk and was again in the winner’s enclosure when Beau Warrior landed the Christmas Party Packages At Dundalk Stadium Nursery Handicap, in doing so, completing her third success on the bounce.

Beau Warrior is owned by the Total Recall Racing Club, who have had some super horses in training with the Dublin-based handler, including Beau Satchel and Beau Michael. Beau Warrior was ridden to victory by Rory Cleary.

Blanchardstown native Gary Halpin is making hay during the winter at Dundalk and rode an opening-race double at the County Louth track.

After guiding Ted Walsh’s Lafayette Hill to victory in the opening maiden, Halpin quickly followed up aboard John Geoghan’s Massa Lubrense, who was a good winner of the Floodlit Friday Nights at Dundalk Handicap.