RUGBY

Steve Hansen has confirmed he’s stepping down as All Blacks head coach after next year’s World Cup.

Hansen will turn 60 next year, and has been in charge of the New Zealand side since 2012.





He helped the All Blacks become the first ever side to retain the Webb Ellis Trophy in 2015, having worked as an assistant to Graham Henry when they won on home soil four-years previously.

Hansen says leaving after next year’s World Cup is the right time for “someone else to enhance the legacy of the All Blacks”.

Both Munster and Leinster have out half injury concerns as they prepare to name their teams for tomorrow’s Champions Cup action.

Joey Carbery was forced out of the Southern Province’s win over Castre last week, but they hope he will be fit to face the same team in France.

Johnny Sexton is a doubt for Leinster’s game against Bath at the Aviva Stadium, having hurt his calf during their win at the Rec.



Ulster will look to keep alive their hopes of progress in the Champions Cup tonight.

They’ll look to follow up on last week’s bonus point win in Wales, with another victory over the Scarlets in Belfast.

Paddy Jackson faces an Irish province for the first time since his Ulster departure.

He starts at out-half for Perpignan in their Challenge Cup match with Connacht in France this evening.





SOCCER

Chelsea have hit out at supporters who sang an anti-Semitic chant during their Europa League match against Vidi in Hungary.

The Blues claim they have ‘shamed the club’ and ‘lack brainpower’.

Chelsea have already suspended four fans for alleged racist abuse towards Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge at the weekend.

Last night’s chants came as the Londoners dropped their first points of the campaign.

They drew 2 all but still progressed to the last 32 as group winners.

Celtic went from dismay to delight as they stumbled into the knock out stages.

The Scottish champions lost 2-1 at home to Red Bull Salzburg.

The defeat would have sent their out of the tournament had Rosenborg not scored late to draw 1 all at R-B Leipzig.

Celtic manager Brendan Rogers was asked if he was aware the Norweigians had hit the back of the net https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Europa-1.mp3

Rangers are out of the tournament following a 1-nil loss at Rapid Vienna.

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny made his return from a serious Achilles tendon injury, to help the Gunners beat Qarabag 1-nil at the Emirates Stadium.



Third and fifth go head to head in the Championship tonight.

Sheffield Under welcome West Bromwich Albion to Bramall Lane.

Hearts will draw level on points with Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table, if they win away to Livingston.



SNOOKER

Mark Allen is in quarter final action at the Scottish Open this morning.

The Ulsterman beat former world champion Graeme Dott by 4 frames to 2 last night.

Allen now plays Alfie Burden, the player who knocked John Higgins out of the tournament.



RACING

There’s an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening with the first off at 5.30.

The Leading Jockeys & Trainer Awards 2018 Handicap (7.30) is the richest race down for decision.

The eight-runner field is headed by David Marnane’s recent course and distance winner Alfredo Arcano who now carries the colours of Laurence O’Kane and has been raised 7lbs since registering his sixth career win for the Bansha trainer under regular rider Oisin Orr two weeks ago.

Monaghan trainer Anthony McCann won this corresponding race 12 months ago with his dashing grey Togoville and he’ll fancy his chances again with British import Laughton. The ex Kevin Ryan inmate hinted signs of more to come on his last start here over five furlongs and the step up in trip under promising 7lb claimer Andrew Slattery should help his cause. His owner James McAuley is also represented with the Denis Hogan-trained Amanaat, a course winner on his penultimate start over the minimum trip last month under Ben Coen. Damian English captured this prize two years ago with stable stalwart Geological and another for the shortlist is the ex Simon Crisford-trained Stanhope who opened his account for English on his Irish debut here last Friday.

Beau Warrior bids for a hat-trick of course nursery wins for Lusk trainer Ado McGuinness in the nine-runner Christmas Party Packages Nursery Handicap (6.30) while it’s a similar story for the Sarah Lynam-trained Tyrconnell in the penultimate Leading Jockey & Trainer Championship Handicap (8.30) having also won on his last two visits here.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.