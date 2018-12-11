SOCCER

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool fans to create an electric atmosphere at Anfield tonight.

The Reds are gearing up for a must win Champions League clash against Napoli.





Last season’s runners-up are facing elimination and they need a victory over the Group C leaders to have any chance of progressing.

After losing three away games, Klopp hopes the home fans will help Liverpool fight there way through https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jkweb.mp3

It is also a pivotal night for Tottenham.

Spurs take on Barcelona in Spain

They know they must equal or better Inter Milan’s result against P-S-V Eindhoven, to progress from Group B.

All those games kick off at 8 o’clock.

Lucas Digne spared Seamus Coleman’s blushes in the Premier League last night.

The former Barcelona defender scored an injury time equaliser to hand Everton a 2 all draw with Watford at Goodison Park.

Watford had come from behind to lead in the dying stages thanks to a Coleman own goal.

Everton boss Marco Silva felt it was a fair result with his old side, but wants the Toffees to improve their mentality https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ms.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

New Dublin Senior Hurling manager Mattie Kenny has named three of his former Cuala players in his team for tonight’s Walsh Cup opener.

Sean Moran, Jake Malone and Sean Treacy are all included for the Dubs trip to Carlow.

Throw in is at 7.45.

SNOOKER

After his UK Championship defeat on Sunday, Mark Allen returns to action today.

The world number 6 faces China’s Liang Wenbo in the first round of the Scottish Open.

He’s one of a number of Irish players in action in Glasgow today, with Ken Doherty, Fergal O’Brien and Joe Swail all playing their first round ties.