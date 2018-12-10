GAELIC GAMES

The tiny parish of Mullinalaghta are waking up as Leinster Senior Club Football Champions.

The north east Longford side beat Kilmacud Crokes to claim their county’s first ever Provincial title at O’Connor Park yesterday.





Gary Rogers scored a 59th minute penalty to hand the midland minnows a 1-08 to 1-06 victory over the two time All Ireland winners.

Manager Mickey Graham says his players were determined to make the most of the opportunity. https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/longford.mp3

RUGBY

Munster will assess Joey Carbery and Chris Farrell this morning.

Both Irish internationals were late withdrawals from yesterday’s Champions Cup victory over Castres.

Carbery had a tight hamstring, while Farrell is set for a scan on an injured thigh.

JJ Hanrahan stepped in at out half to score 20 points during the 30-5 victory at Thomond Park.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty scored Wolverhampton Wanderers’ late winner in the Premier League yesterday.

Doherty headed home the winner in the 5th minute of injury time to hand his side a 2-1 victory over 10-man Newcastle United at St James Park.

The result moves Wolves up to 10th place.

Everton manager Marco Silva takes on his former club Watford at Goodison Park tonight.

It will be the first time he has faced the Hornets since a difficult departure from Vicarage Road last season.

SNOOKER

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat Mark Allen to win a record breaking seventh U-K Championship title in York last night.

The 43-year-old reeled off six consecutive frames during a 10-6 victory.

The result comes 25 years after O’Sullivan first won the tournament.