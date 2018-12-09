RUGBY

Munster look to move top of Pool 2 of rugby’s Champions Cup this lunchtime.

They’ll do so if they beat Castres at Thomond Park.





Head-coach Johann van Graan has welcomed Ireland internationals Joey Carbery and CJ Stander back to his starting 15.

Captain Peter O’Mahony says players are ready for a crucial period in their season https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/clipmunster.mp3

Kick-off is at 1pm.

Leinster will be hoping their captain Johnny Sexton will be fit for the visit of Bath next weekend.

The world player of the year suffered a calf injury in yesterday’s win over the same opponents at the Rec.

Toulouse have a two-point lead at the top of Leinster’s Pool 1, after a 24-16 victory at Wasps.

SOCCER

Liverpool sit top of the Premier League this morning – after defending champions Manchester City suffered their first defeat of the campaign last night.

Chelsea shocked City at Stamford Bridge, winning 2-nil.

It leaves Liverpool, who thrashed Bournemouth 4-nil, a point clear at the summit.

There’s just one game in the Premier League this afternoon.

Having beaten Chelsea midweek, Wolves travel to Newcastle for a 4pm kick-off.

Chelsea and police are investigating allegations of racism during that 2-nil win over Manchester City.

A video posted on social media appears to show a fan racially abusing City and England forward Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea say any supporters found guilty will be banned for life.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilmacud Crokes go in search of a fifth Leinster Club Senior Football title this afternoon.

The Dublin kingpins faces Longford’s first-time finalists Mullinagtha at Bord na Mona O’Connor Park.

Throw-in is at half-one.

It’s fourth time lucky for Mourneabbey – who are the new All-Ireland Club Ladies Football champions.

The Cork side, who lost in three of the last four finals, defeated Dublin’s Foxrock-Cabinteely by 1-13 to 1-7 at Parnell Park.

ATHLETICS

Tilburg plays host the 25th edition of the European Athletics Championships this afternoon.

Having won the national title last month, former European medalist Ciara Mageean will lead the womens’ team – who aim to improve on last year’s seventh place finish.

The senior mens’ team, who finished fifth in 2017, are skippered by Raheny’s Kevin Dooney.

RACING

Willie Mullins’ Min will make his first appearance of the season this afternoon when he runs in the John Durkan Memorial at Punchestown.

Henry de Bromhead’s Cheltenham Ryanair Chase winner Balko Des Flos heads of a field of five which also includes Gordon Elliott’s Shattered Love.