RUGBY

Ulster last night gave themselves a sporting chance to make the knockout phase of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Tries from Jacob Stockdale, Henry Speight, Will Addison and Marcell Coetzee gave them a 25-24 bonus point win away to the Scarlets.





Ulster pull level on points with Pool 4 leaders Racing who don’t play until tomorrow.

Leinster’s defence of the Heineken Champions Cup continues at The Rec later.

Leo Cullen’s side is back to full strength for their Pool 1 meeting with Bath, with kick-off at 3.15.

Wasps entertain Toulouse in that pool’s other game from 5.30.

Connacht have the international trio of Quinn Roux, Finlay Bealham and Bundee Aki back in their side for the visit of Perpignan to the Sportsground, in Pool 3 of the Challenge Cup.

There’s a 3 o’clock start in Galway.

SOCCER

Liverpool have the chance to go top of the Premier League this lunchtime.

They travel to a Bournemouth side occupying seventh in the table, but one who’ve yet to win against any of the sides currently above them.

Kick off at the Vitality is at 12.30.

Current leaders Manchester City are away to Chelsea in the 5.30 kick off.

While at 7.45, Tottenham go to Leicester.

Arsenal could extend their unbeaten streak to 21 games at 3 when Huddersfield visit the Emirates

Manchester United entertain bottom side Fulham.

Burnley face Brighton,

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first game in charge of Southampton is away to Cardiff.

And West Ham face Crystal Palace.

GAELIC GAMES

It’s All Ireland Ladies Club Football final night at Parnell Park later.

The beaten finalists in each of the last two senior finals come face-to-face as Foxrock-Cabinteely take on Cork champions Mourneabbey.

That throws in at 5.15.

While the Intermediate final pits Clontarf against Emmet Óg of Monaghan from 7.30.

BOXING

Ireland’s Ray Moylette has been beaten for the first time in his professional career.

The Mayo lightweight suffered an agonising split decision dfeat against Christian Uruzquieta (O0-RUZ-KOO-ETTA) in Castlebar last night.

Two knockdowns in the fifth round proved crucial, as the 28 year old dropped to 11 and 1 in the pro ranks.

Meanwhile Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan marked his return with a points victory over Gabor Gorbics on the same card.

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have been given the go ahead for a rematch.

The WBC have given the potential contest the green light – following their controversial draw in Los Angeles last weekend.

Fury is said to be pushing for the fight to take place in the UK.



SNOOKER

Mark Allen is through to the UK Championship semi finals.

The Antrim man brushed aside 2004 winner Stephen Maguire 6-frames to 1 in York.

Allen will play Stuart Bingham in the last four.

RACING

Navan hosts a seven-race card, with the first off at midday.

While Cheltenham Champion Chase-winner Altior goes head-to-head with Willie Mullins’ Un de Sceaux in the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown.