HOCKEY

The Irish hockey team can progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup this afternoon in India.

Alexander Cox’s side take on the world number 7 England at half past one Irish time, knowing a draw will be enough to secure their passage to the crossover phase, where they are likely to play either New Zealand or France.





With both sides losing one and drawing one of their opening two games, a defeat would send England through at Ireland’s expense.

GREYHOUNDS

The 6/4 priced Boher Daisy won race 3 at Curraheen Park by half a length in 18-29 for Tralee’s Martin Moriarty.

RUGBY

Ulster kick off the Heineken Champions Cup weekend tonight away to last year’s semi finalists Scarlets.

Head coach Dan McFarland has been able to restore Rory Best, Iain Henderson, Will Addison and Jacob Stockdale to his side for the Pool 4 game in Llaneli.

Meanwhile, Leinster and Munster are both set to name their sides today for their respective outings against Bath and Castres.

While Connacht will also reveal their team to face Perpignan (PR: Pare-pin-Yon) in the Challenge Cup tomorrow.

SOCCER

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has been presented with the League Managers Association Service to Football Award.

It follows his decision to leave the club after 22 years in the summer.

He lifted the Premier League title three times and won the FA Cup on seven occasions during his time in north London.

There’s a West Midlands derby in the Championship tonight.

Aston Villa are looking to stretch their unbeaten run to six-games when they face a similarly in-form West Brom.

Kick off at the Hawthorns is at 8.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is looking to reach his first UK Championship semi final in 8-years later.

The Antrim man takes on Stephen Maguire in the evening session at the Barbican in York.

Defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan faces Martin O’Donnell in the afternoon session from 1.

RACING

There’s an eight-race card under the lights at Dundalk later.

The first goes to post at 5.30.

Two valuable handicaps are down for decision starting with the www.dundalkstadium.com Handicap (7.30) where a field of eight will face the starter for the €25,000 contest. Captain Joy heads the weights hailing from the Curragh yard of Tracey Collins while in-form Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien is doubly represented with King’s Field partnered by his brother and champion rider Donnacha, with champion apprentice Shane Crosse aboard stable companion Equitant seeking his fourth consecutive win on the track in recent weeks.

TheIrishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap (8.00) takes place half-an-hour later with 13 runners declared headed by the versatile 10-year-old Ancient Sands under Rachael Blackmore for veteran Waterford dual-purpose trainer John Kiely.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.