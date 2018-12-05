Soccer

Manchester City are five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola’s side were comfortable 2-1 winners against Watford at Vicarage Road, for their seventh league win in a row.





Watford held out for much of the first half, before Leroy Sane broke the deadlock shortly before the break.

And early in the second half they doubled the lead through Riyad Mahrez, Abdoulaye Doucoure pulling one back for the Hornets late on.

Elsewhere, Brighton strolled to a 3-1 victory against rivals Crystal Palace, despite a first half red card for Republic of Ireland International Shane Duffy.

Cardiff were left to rue a first half missed penalty, as they were beaten 3-1 by West Ham.

And Bournemouth snapped their four game losing streak, the in-form Callum Wilson on target in their 2-1 win at home to Huddersfield.

Tonight, Manchester United host Arsenal in the pick of the games.

United come into the game with a number of defensive injury doubts, including Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly and Luke Shaw, while Ashley Young is suspended.

Arsenal haven’t won away to United in the league in 11 attempts, but will be bouyed by their 4-2 win against North London rivals Spurs on Sunday.

Kelvin Davis will take temporary charge of Southampton, as they travel to Tottenham.

Spurs will be without Jan Vertonghen, after his red card against Arsenal at the weekend.

Republic of Ireland international Michael Obafemi is an injury doubt for the Saints.

Liverpool can close within two points of leaders Man City if they win away to Burnley.

Burnley are winless in their last seven games, and currently have the worst home record in the division.

Elsewhere Chelsea travel to a Wolves side who have lost five of their last six games, bottom of the table Fulham are against Leicester, and Everton host Newcastle.

SNOOKER

Ulster man Mark Allen will take on former World Champion Neil Robertson tonight in the last 16 of the UK Championship in York.

The Masters champion progressed to the next round last night, with a comfortable 6-2 win against Hossein Vafaei of Iran.

Among the day’s other games, six time champion Ronnie O’Sullivan is against Jack Lisowski, and world champ Mark Williams goes up against Stephen Maguire.

Racing

Katie Walsh and Nina Carbery, who brought down their racing careers with victories at Punchestown last April, were honoured with the inaugural Irish Racing Hero Award at the Horse Racing Ireland awards in Dublin last night.

Jump jockeys’ title leader Rachael Blackmore won the National Hunt Achievement Award, with Willie Mullins, Donnacha O’Brien, Patrick Prendergast and Adrian McGoldrick also honoured on the night.

The Jessica Harrington trained ‘Alpha Centauri’ was named horse of the year.

Mullins edged Gordon Elliott to win the jumps trainers’ title at Punchestown back in April, and he has sympathy for his rival

