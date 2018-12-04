SOCCER

Luka Modric is the first player other than Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to win the Ballon d’Or in over a decade.

The Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder won the Champions League for the third successive year in May before helping his country reach their first World Cup final.





Former Brazil striker Kaka was the last player other than Ronaldo or Messi to win the award in 2007.

Modric says it is an amazing prize http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/modric.mp3

Norwegian striker Ada Hegerberg won the inaugural Women’s Ballon d’Or.

There was controversy when one of the hosts asked her if she could ‘twerk’ on stage.

An apology was quickly made and Lyon striker Hegerberg says she accepts it http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/twerk.mp3

Chelsea have secured the services of their captain until 2022.

Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a new four year contract.

The 29 year old Spanish defender has made 298 appearances for the Blues since joining from Marseille in 2012.

It is understood the deal will more than double his wages to around 300 thousand euro a week.

Manchester City are facing the threat of a Champions League ban.

The Premier League winners have been accused of creating a shell company to disguise funding from UEFA.

Leaked files claim almost 60 million pounds was paid directly to the club by their billionaire owners, but declared as sponsorship.

City are waiting to find out if they will be punished for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin suggests they have a strong case against the club http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/uefa-1.mp3



Manchester City can open up a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League tonight.

Pep Guardiola’s men are on six match winning streak and are unbeaten in 20 top flights game as they prepare to make the trip to Watford.

Bournemouth will overtake Manchester United and Everton and claim sixth place if they win at home to Huddersfield.

West Ham entertain Cardiff,

And Chris Hughton’s Brighton take on Crystal Palace.



West Brom were denied victory in injury time of their Championship game with Brentford last night.

Lewis Macleod scored in the first minute of added time to secured Brentford a 1-1 draw at the Hawthorns.

The result still moves the Baggies to third in the table.

The draw for the FA Cup third round produced just two all-Premier League ties.

Liverpool will make the trip to Wolves.

While Bournemouth will welcome Brighton to the Vitality.

Holders Chelsea will entertain Nottingham Forest.

Premier League leaders Manchester City face Rotherham.

Manchester United welcome Championship side Reading to Old Trafford.

Arsenal will be away to either Blackpool or non-league side Solihull.

League Two high-flyers Lincoln will face Everton.

While Tottenham will be away to either Tranmere or Southport.

HOCKEY

The Irish men’s team face China at the World Cup in India this afternoon.

The “Green Machine” will be aiming for their first win in Pool B.

They impressed during a narrow 2-1 defeat to the reigning champions Australia last week.

The Aussies face England this morning.



SNOOKER

Mark Allen is in third round action at the U-K Championship today.

The Antrim man faces Iran’s Hossein Vafaei Ayour.

