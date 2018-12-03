SOCCER

New Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy is relived his team have avoided the likes of Germany and the Netherlands in the Euro 2020 qualifiers draw.

The Boys in Green have been grouped with Switzerland, Denmark, Georgia and Gibraltar.





The Pool D campaign will start with a trip to tiny British territory on the 23rd March, followed by a home game against Georgia.

Ireland will renew their rivalry with the Danes in June, and play them in the Aviva Stadium in the final game in November.

They will face Swiss home and away in September and October.

Switzerland were the last team McCarthy faced in the first term in charge of Ireland.

The 59 year old admits he has revenge on his mind



Liverpool back within 2 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City following a dramatic 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield.

Divock Origi scored the winner in the 96th minute, after the ball hit the cross bar twice.

Anfield boss Jurgen Klopp ran onto the pitch to celebrate.

He admits he got carried away and has said sorry to Everton counterpart



Arsenal manager Unai Emery has tasted victory in his first North London derby.

The Gunners beat Tottenham 4-2 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal have leapfrogged Spurs and gone fourth.

Tottenham boss Maurico Pochettino suggests their recent schedule might have caught up with them

Chelsea lie third following their 2-0 win against Fulham.

Celtic won the Scottish League Cup Final with a 1-0 defeat of Aberdeen at Hampden Park

It is their seventh successive domestic trophy under manager Brendan Rodgers.



GAELIC GAMES

Donegal’s Gweedore are Ulster Senior Club Football champions for the first time.

They beat Scotstown of Monaghan by 13 points to 12 after extra time at Healy Park in Omagh.

Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks beat Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s by 2-21 to 11 points to win the Leinster senior club hurling championship final at Netwatch Cullen Park.

CYCLING

Gold Medal-winning Madison pairing Mark Downey and Felix English returned Ireland to the top 10 at the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin this weekend, Downey getting his first taste of the new Olympic discipline’s increasing intensity.

Northern Ireland’s Mark Downey was riding his first Track World Cup of the season in the third round at Velodrom Berlin in Germany, teaming up with Felix English, who helped him to Gold at the Track World Cup in LA last year.

Shortly afterwards, the Men’s Madison was put back on the Olympic programme for Tokyo 2020, having been cut before London 2012. It means the event’s quality has ramped up, and nowhere more than at the Track World Cups – crucial for Tokyo 2020 qualification.

In the Women’s Madison, Lydia Gurley found a new partner in Shannon McCurley, riding her first World Cup Madison, and for the first time with Gurley. They finished 13th to Great Britain, and are set to ride together again in London.

U23 JB Murphy also put himself under consideration for that team, after showing promise in his first senior Track World Cup Omnium, finishing third in the Tempo Race.

Nugent said: “JB Murphy won a Silver medal the Junior World Championships last year. He really has a lot of potential, and we’re trying to bring him along by giving him opportunities like this. This is his first year racing with seniors and he’ll be one to watch.”

The Women’s Team Pursuit foursome of Mia Griffin, Kelly Murphy, Alice Sharpe and Orla Walsh opened Ireland’s weekend by riding 4m33.296s in qualifying on Friday. The time was 1.6s off the Irish national record, and 24s quicker than their ride at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The next round of the Tissot UCI Track World Cup is in London from December 14 – 16. That will be round four of six in the series, with the last round coming in Hong Kong in January. Riders’ best three rounds go towards their Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualification bids.