SOCCER

(Draw from approx 1100)

Republic of Ireland will learn their opponents for the Euro 2020 qualifiers this morning.





Ireland are among the third seeds for the draw at Dublin’s Convention Centre which gets underway at 11am.

55 countries will be split into five groups of six and five groups of five with the qualifiers getting under in March of next year.

The top two teams from each group will qualify directly for the finals, where Dublin is a host city.

===

(Chelsea v Fulham 1200, Arsenal v Spurs 1405 and Liverpool v Everton at 1615)

It’s an afternoon of derbies in the Premier League.

The day kicks off with a West London meeting of Chelsea and Fulham side managed by their former boss Claudio Ranieri at Stamford Bridge at noon.

Eden Hazard is in line to return for the hosts after recovering from an ankle injury.

===

Arsenal are seeking just their second win over the Spurs in nine games when the North London rivals meet at the Emirates at five-past-two.

Playmaker Christian Eriksen is expected to start for Spurs – after scoring the winner against Inter Milan from the bench midweek.

Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of French striker Alexandre Lacazette, who missed their win at Bournemouth last weekend with a groin injury.

Arsenal fan Joby Costello http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/arsenal-3.mp3

===

Everton boss Marco Silva has his first Merseyside derby this afternoon.

The Toffees go to Liverpool, hoping to win at Anfield for the first time since 1999.

Liverpool, who are unbeaten in the league this season, are without suspended captain Jordan Henderson.

Kick-off is at a quarter-past-four.

It was 2-all between Southampton and Manchester United last night.

===

(1500 kick-off)

Celtic aim to win the Betfred Cup for the third season in-a-row this afternoon.

Victory for Brendan Rodgers’ Hoops over Aberdeen at Hampden would also see them equal Rangers’ record of seven succesive Scottish domestic trophies.

Kick-off is at 3pm.

===

(1200 kick-off)

Steven Gerrard’s Rangers have the chance to move top of the Scottish Premiership later.

They’d leapfrog Celtic at the summit if they win at third place Hearts this lunchtime.

GAELIC GAMES

(Both at 1400)

Gweedore have the chance to become the first Donegal team in 43-years to win the Ulster Club Senior Football Championship today.

They go up against Monaghan’s four-time Ulster winners Scotstown at Healy Park at 2pm.

At the same, Kilkenny’s Ballyhale Shamrocks take on Ballyboden St Enda’s of Dublin in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling decider at Netwatch Cullen Park.

SNOOKER

(1300 start for O’Sullivan v Higgins)

Ronnie O’Sullivan continues the defence of his U-K Snooker Championship title this lunchtime.

‘The Rocket’ plays Dublin’s 1997 world champion Ken Doherty in the second round at York.

Antrim’s Mark Allen faces Rory McLeod.

RACING

(Hatton’s Grace at 1440, racing from 1235)

Apple’s Jade is the star attraction on the second day of the Winter Festival at Fairyhouse on Sunday where she goes in search of her third victory in the Grade 1 Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

A field of 10 will face the starter for the 125-thousand Euro contest – one of three Grade 1s on a super card that gets underway at twenty-five-to-one.

The going is good on the chase course and good, good to firm in places, on the hurdle track.