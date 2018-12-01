SOCCER

Republic of Ireland wing-back Matt Doherty scored his second Premier League goal of the season last night, but again wound up on the losing side for the fifth time in six games.

Cardiff City climbed out of the bottom-three by coming from behind to beat Doherty’s Wolves 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium.





The result leaves Wolves winless since the start of October.

Leaders Manchester City will look to extend their winning run to six top-flight games when Bournemouth visit the Etihad.

Newcastle have won three on the bounce ahead of the visit of West Ham.

Crystal Palace are seeing a first win since the end of September when they face Burnley.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield take on Chris Hughton’s Brighton,

Leicester face Watford,

And in the late kick-off, Manchester United take their yo-yoing form to Southampton.

RUGBY

A first half hat-trick of tries from Keith Earls helped Munster earn a fourth consecutive Pro 14 victory last night.

Johan van Graan’s side ran in eight tries in all – including a brace for the returning Chris Farrell – in a 44-points to 14 win over Edinburgh at Irish Independent Park.

The other three Irish provinces are in action today.

First up, Rob Herring earns a 150th provincial cap as Ulster welcome Cardiff to Kingspan Stadium at 3.

Connacht will look to end their stay in South Africa with a pair of wins under their belt as they take on the Cheetahs.

And Ross Byrne starts for runaway Conference B leaders Leinster, who visit former Blues hooker Bernard Jackman’s Dragons.

GAELIC GAMES

40-year old Kilkenny legend Eddie Brennan is hoping to win a Leinster Intermediate Hurling title this afternoon.

His Graigue-Ballycallan take on Portlaoise in the provincial decider at Nowlan Park, where there’s a 1.45 start.

RACING

The 2-Day Winter Festival at Fairyhouse gets underway today with a seven-race card starting at 12.15pm.

The €50,000 EasyFix Handicap Chase (1.25) is the richest race of the opening afternoon and among the 11 declared is last year’s winner Nearly Nama’d from the Kilmallock, Co Limerick stable of Austin Leahy.

The JP McManus-owned 10-year-old scored at odds of 20/1 in the hands of Luke Dempsey 12 months ago and, winless in three starts since, reverts to fences under the same rider since running down the field over hurdles at Cork earlier this month.

While Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins is not represented his closest rival Gordon Elliott is with the consistent Duca De Thais under Davy Russell. The field is headed by the veteran 12-year-old Mallowney from the Timmy Doyle Moyne yard.

The supporting Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Handicap Chase (12.50) has a prizefund of €32,500 and here Elliott also holds a strong hand with sole representative Mrs Lovett, also ridden by Russell.

The going at Fairyhouse is good, good to firm in places on the hurdle track and good on the chase track.