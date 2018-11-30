SOCCER

Celtic need just a point to reach the knock out stages of the Europa League.

A Scott Sinclair header handed the Bhoys a 1-nil win over Rosenborg in Norway last night.





A draw with Salzburg at Parkhead next month will now be enough for the Scottish champions to take their place in the last 32 draw.

Arsenal and Chelsea have secured top spot in their groups.

A youthful Gunners team scored three first half goals to beat Vorskla Poltava 3-nil in Kiev.

Teenagers Emile Smith Rowe and Joe Willock joined Aaron Ramsey on the score sheet.

Arsenal also had to contend with freezing cold temperatures, but Arsenal manager Unai Emery felt the result was never in doubt

Olivier Giroud hit the back of the net twice as the Chelsea beat PAOK Thessaloniki 4-nil at Stamford Bridge.

After a defeat to Tottenham and a draw with Everton, Blues manager Maurizio Sarri is glad his team have returned to winning ways



Cardiff City could climb out of the Premier League relegation zone tonight.

Neil Warnock’s side welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers to the Welsh capital.

Wolves were 1-nil winners when the sides met in the same venue in the Championship in April, but they have lost four of their last five top flight games.



HOCKEY

The Irish Men’s Hockey team are preparing to make their first appearance at the World Cup in 28 years.

The Green Machine have qualified for the tournament for the first time since 1990.

The long awaited campaign starts with a Pool B encounter against Australia in India.

They will be hoping to following in the footsteps of the Irish Women’s team who reached the World Cup final in London during the summer.



RUGBY

Ireland have lost to Canada in the Women’s World Sevens ¼ Final in Dubai.

They went down 24-7, Kerry’s Louise Galvin scoring the Irish try.

On the final day of November, Conor Murray and Chris Farrell both make their first starts of the season for Munster.

Johan van Graan has been able to call up a raft of Irish internationals for the visit of Edinburgh to Irish Independent Park in the Pro 14.

GOLF

The Golfing Union of Ireland have named their coaching panels for 2019 at National, Provincial and Regional level.

There are three panels at National level: Men’s, Under 18 and Under 16. Provincial and Regional panels have been selected within each province.

Players have been selected in line with the GUI’s Selection Criteria At National level, the coaching is led by GUI National Coach Neil Manchip and the panels benefit from regular coaching weekends at the GUI National Golf Academy in Carton House.

Following an independent review, the GUI’s High Performance programme was revamped in 2017 with the introduction of a centrally led HP system that has resulted in an alignment of GUI coaching activities at National and Provincial level. Provincial HP Leads in each province work in tandem with the GUI National Coach and the GUI HP Programme Manager to provide the talent pathway for players, which begins at Regional level and feeds into the Provincial coaching centres and onto the National panels.

The various panels as well as a copy of the GUI Selection Criteria are available to view on the GUI website, at: https://www.golfnet.ie/guihp

National Panel

Robert Brazill (Naas), Colm Campbell (Warrenpoint), Robert Cannon (Balbriggan), Alex Gleeson (Castle), Eoin Leonard (Wentworth), Rowan Lester (Hermitage), Tiarnán McLarnon (Massereene), Ronan Mullarney (Galway), John Murphy (Kinsale), Peter O’Keeffe (Douglas), Mark Power (Kilkenny), Conor Purcell (Portmarnock), Caolan Rafferty (Dundalk), James Sugrue (Mallow)

U18 Panel

Josh Black (Lisburn), Joseph Byrne (Baltinglass), Robert Galligan (Elm Park), Dylan Keating (Seapoint), Max Kennedy (Royal Dublin), Alex Maguire (Laytown & Bettystown), Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell), Joshua McCabe (Roganstown), Tom McKibbin (Holywood), Keaton Morrison (Greenacres), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Luke O’Neill (Connemara)

U16 Panel

Liam Abom (Edmondstown), Eoghan Cassidy (Kinsale), Mel Deasy (Bantry Bay), Thomas Higgins (Roscommon), Joshua Hill (Galgorm Castle), Alex King (Faithlegg), Ewan McArthur (Massereene), Paraic McGrath (Cregmore Park), Sean McLoughlin (Co Sligo), Daniel Mulligan (Laytown & Bettystown)

RACING

LIMERICK

Friday, November 30

First Race: 12.15 (7 races)

Jumping action is the order of the day at Limerick on Friday afternoon where the first of seven races is due off at 12.15pm.

Six of those contests are over hurdles including the Fexco Asset Finance Handicap Hurdle (1.25) where a field of 12 faces the starter headed by the Sheila Lavery-trained Laid Back Luke under Robbie Colgan. Curragh trainer Padraig Roche has enjoyed a bright start to his new career since taking over from his father Christy and his Bay Hill ridden by Liam Gilligan is among the dozen declared. Owned by JP McManus, the grey has racked up eight career wins, including two at this venue in April last year, and most recently scored at Thurles when send off the well-backed 6/4 favourite.

Commandant is among the eight runners declared for the Annual Membership Rated Novice Hurdle (1.55). Joseph O’Brien’s charge ran at Thurles on Thursday afternoon but enjoyed no luck and was brought down at the third last flight after been sent off the even money favourite.

The going at Limerick is good to yielding.

DUNDALK

Friday, November 30

First Race: 5.30 (8 races)

Flat racing action takes place again at Dundalk on Friday evening where another eight-race card gets underway at 5.30pm.

The €25,000 Irishinjuredjockeys.com Handicap (8.30) is the richest race down for decision with a maximum field of 14 declared headed by the Willie Mullins-trained French import Chelkar, the mount of Declan McDonogh. Piltown trainer Joseph O’Brien is doubly represented with Perfect Tapatino and course specialist Too Precious seeking her fourth consecutive victory on the track. The Michael Kennedy-trained Touch Of Gold has won on her last two visits here and is another with obvious claims.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.