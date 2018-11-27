SOCCER

Ciaran Clarke has helped Newcastle end their Monday hoodoo.

The Republic of Ireland international scored the winner as the Magpies claimed a 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.





Newcastle had lost their last ten Monday night Premier League games in a run stretching back six years.

The victory also moves them to 13th place on the table and four points clear of the relegation zone.

Manager Rafael Benitez says it is vital his side need to continue earning results http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Benitez.mp3



The Champions League resumes tonight, with both Manchester clubs in action.

City can finally seal their place in the knockout phase.

A point away to Lyon will secure their place in the last-16, while a win will see the Premier League leaders confirmed as Group F winners.

United will look to end a run of three home Champions League games without a win.

Jose Mourinho’s side welcome Group H’s bottom side Young Boys to Old Trafford.

United have struggled at Old Trafford this season winning just three of nine games.

Mourinho is reluctant to speculate about why that might be http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amjose.mp3



The quarter final line-up in the E-F-L Cup will be completed tonight.

Leicester and Southampton play their re-arranged round 4 game at the King Power.

Kick off is at 7.45, with a home quarter final with holders Manchester City awaiting the winners.



GAELIC GAMES

The Gaelic Players Association will seek an urgent meeting with the G-A-A over concerns surrounding the trialing of new football rules.

Central Council confirmed that five alterations would be road-tested next year in the pre-season provincial competitions as well as the Allianz Leagues.

An overwhelming majority of G-P-A members are said to be against a new rule which would limit consecutive handpasses to three.

A clear majority are also against a rule that would mean all sideline kicks need to be played forward – unless inside the opposition 20-metre line.

The G-P-A don’t want the new rules trialed during the League.



RACING

The great colt Sinndar, who won the 2000 Epsom and Irish Derbies and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe as a 3 year old, has sadly died at the age of 21.

Bred and owned by the Aga Khan, Sinndar was trained by John Oxx and ridden in his career by Johnny Murtagh.