RUGBY

The I-R-F-U has confirmed that Joe Schmidt will leave his role as the Ireland head coach after the 2019 World Cup.

They have also named his successor.





Current defence coach Andy Farrell will take charge.

Ireland won a triple crown at the World Rugby Awards in Monaco last night.

Johnny Sexton ended seven years of New Zealand dominance by becoming the first Irish man since 2001 to be named World Player of the Year.

Joe Schmidt scooped the Coach of the Year award.

After wining the Grand Slam and beating the All Black in 2018, Ireland were named team of the year.

Sexton had lost his voice, so Rory Best made his acceptance speech http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/RoryBest.mp3



SOCCER

Mick McCarthy says he plans to use Robbie Keane to get Declan Rice back.

The new Republic of Ireland manager is wasting little time in addressing the issue.

London born Rice is considering declaring for England.

McCarthy says he and his new assistant will sit down with the West Ham star after next weekend’s Euro 2020 draw.

He feels nothing has been decided yet http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MMcCMon.mp3

Stephen Kenny will be officially unveiled as the new Republic of Ireland under-21 manager at the Aviva Stadium today.

The Dundalk manager succeeds Noel King and will responsible for all of the underage male teams.



BOXING

Ireland’s newest World Amateur Champion Kellie Harrington will receive a hero’s welcome at a Civic Reception in Dublin today.

Harrington became just the third Irish boxer to win gold at World Elite Level, in India on Saturday, following in the footsteps of Katie Taylor and Michael Conlon.



CYCLING

Rás na mBan has been voted the Best Competitive Event of 2018 in the Cycling Ireland Annual Awards.

The prestigious accolade was presented at the awards ceremony in the Crowne Plaza Blanchardstown, Co. Dublin last night.

MOTORSPORT

Victory for Noel Greene’s Mitsubishi Mirage in the Super Final at Mondello Park yesterday clinched runner up position in the Parts for Cars National Rallycross Championship for the Dubliner. He was well clear of the Impreza of Darragh Morris at the finish of the main race of the day, having earlier beaten former title holder Derrick Jobb in the Supercar Final.

Another ex-champion, Michael Coyne, took third place in his Vauxhall Nova, the highest placed of the two wheel drive cars. John Ward took the honours in the Modified Final, with Derek Lenehan the winner of the Production class.

Derek Butler and Denis O’Donovan were the only crew to have a clean sheet at the end of the Skibbereen Carbery Navigation Trial at Lissavaird, completing the 85 mile route without dropping a single mark. Their closest rivals were Owen Murphy and Daire Hayes, who lost 12 marks