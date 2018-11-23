GREYHOUNDS

6/1 shot Lissycasey Jayne won race 5 at Limerick for Listowel’s Jayne Donlon by 4 and a half lengths in 29-23.



SOCCER





Mick McCarthy is expected to hold talks with the F-A-I this weekend as the search for the next Republic of Ireland manager continues.

The 59-year old is the front-runner to replace Martin O’Neill, who departed the role after five-years on Wednesday.

McCarthy spent six-years in charge of Ireland from 1996, and led the country to the 2002 World Cup.

Since then he has managed Sunderland, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town.

Ireland and Leeds legend John Giles says Dundalk’s Stephen Kenny should not be overlooked, but feels McCarthy is the best candidate for the job http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jgmanager.mp3



Ipswich are in action tonight.

The Championship’s bottom side are looking to end a run of five-games without a win when the welcome promotion hopefuls West Brom to Portman Road.





RUGBY

Joe Schmidt insists that he has yet to make his mind up about whether he will remain as the Ireland head coach.

The New Zealander has confirmed that he will make the tough decision over family brunch on Sunday.

Schmidt’s I-R-F-U contract runs out after next year’s World Cup and he will deliver his decision to high performance director David Nucifora following the final November Test.

The Irish coach would like to keep everyone happy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/joeschmidt-2.mp3

Rhys Ruddock leads the Captain’s run ahead of the game against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium today.

The Leinster flanker returns to the side was one of 14-changes from the team that beat the All Blacks.

Leinster host the Ospreys in the Pro 14 tonight.

Ulster are in Wales to face the Scarlets.



GOLF

The Irish team of Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne have had a disappointing day at the World Cup of Golf in Melbourne.

They have dropped to 4 under par, following a 4 over par second round of 76.

It drops them to joint 12th place, six shots behind the joint leaders Belgium and South Korea.



RACING

There is an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening, with the first going to post at 5.30.

The richest race down for decision is the €15,000 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden (7.00) with a maximum field of 14 runners declared, including seven newcomers. Kildangan trainer Mick Halford is a frequent visitor to the winners’ enclosure at the Louth venue and has three runners here with the twice-placed Karasi, owner by the Aga Khan, the pick of the trio. A beaten favourite when only third at Killarney in August, connections will be hoping for better on his first Polytrack start but recent course runner-up Royal Court from the Joseph O’Brien yard could prove his toughest rival stepping back up to a mile.

O’Brien, who saddled Commandant to win over hurdles at Thurles on Thursday afternoon, is also represented with newcomer Isotope, a son of Footstepsinthesand, while earlier in the Fundraising Made Easy At Dundalk Handicap (6.30) his Too Precious bids for a course hat-trick this month under champion apprentice Shane Crosse.

The Gerry Keane-trained Red All Star made all the running to score here on Wednesday night and turns out again quickly under a mandatory 6lb penalty in the hands of his son Colin in the opening www.dundalkstadium.com Handicap (5.30).

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.