SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill insists his side are making progress, despite ending 2018 without a single competitive win.

Last night’s 0-0 Nations League draw away to Denmark was Ireland’s fourth successive game without a goal.





It is the first time that has happened since 1996.

However, O’Neill pointed towards teenage debutant Michael Obafemi and the continued involvement of Ronan Curtis as reasons to be optimistic for the Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The manager says he still wants to continue in the job, despite growing unhappiness at his reign.

The Irish boss admits that problems need to be addressed in front of goal, but feels his side are looking more assured at the back

Christian Eriksen claims the Republic of Ireland are ‘too scared’ to attack.

Tottenham star Eriksen scored a hat-trick during Denmark’s 5-1 World Cup play off win at the Aviva Stadium last November.

The Danish attacker feels that was playing on Irish minds



The Netherlands secured the final berth in the Nations League semi finals in dramatic fashion last night.

An injury time strike from Virgil van Dijk completed a comeback that saw the Dutch go from 2-nil down with five-minutes to go away to Germany, to 2-2.

Ronald Koeman’s side finish top of League A’s Group 1 at the expense of world champions France, and will be in that semi final draw which is held in Dublin next month.



Scotland could earn promotion to League B tonight.

A win for Alex McLeish’s side at home to Israel tonight will see them finish top of League C’s Group 1, and with it, earn a Euro 2020 playoff spot.



BOXING

Two Irish boxers can secure bronze medals at the World Women’s Elite Championships in New Delhi today.

Dublin lightweight Kellie Harrington faces Caroline Veyre of Canada.

While later, Dundalk light-welterweight Amy Broadhurst has a quarter final with India’s own Kaur Baath.



RUGBY

The Ireland team continue their preparations today for Saturday’s test with the United States.

With Rob Kearney and Jordan Larmour both having returned to Leinster this week, the door appears open for Andrew Conway to start at full-back this week.

Sean O’Brien is already a doubt for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The Leinster back-row required surgery on his broken arm, and will be out for between eight and twelve weeks.

Ireland welcome England to the Aviva in 10-and-a-half weeks, on February 2nd.

