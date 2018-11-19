SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will hope to return to winning ways when they face Denmark in the Nations League this evening.

The Boys in Green have travelled to Aarhus, but they are already relegated having claimed just one point from their first three games of the new tournament.





Ireland have not won a match since the 2-1 victory over the U-S-A in June.

Northern Ireland’s miserable Nations League campaign finished with heartbreak at Windsor Park.

They looked like registering their first point – but conceded in injury time to lose 2-1 to Austria at Windsor Park.

Michael O’Neill’s side had already been relegated from the group ahead of the match.



RUGBY

The Irish team will be back on the training pitch today.

Joe Schmidt’s All Black beaters turn their attention to Saturday’s November Test against the U-S-A at the Aviva Stadium.

New Zealand coach Steve Hansen labelled Ireland World Cup favourites following Saturday’s historic win at Lansdowne Road.

GAELIC GAMES

Ballygunner have been crowned Munster Senior Hurling Club champions for the first time since 2001.

The Waterford side beat reigning champions Na Piarsaigh by 2-14 to 2-08 at Semple Stadium yesterday.

Ballygunner had lost four finals since claiming their maiden title 17 years ago.

Ballyhale Shamrocks are back in the Leinster Hurling final for the first time since 2014.

They will face Ballyboden St Enda’s following a 6-21 to 4-11 win over Wexford’s Naomh Éanna.

Scotstown of Monaghan will meet Donegal champions Gweedore in the Ulster football final.

BOXING



Four Irish boxers are in action in the last 16 of the World Women’s Elite Championships in New Delhi today.

Ceire Smith, Aoife O’Rourke, Michaela Walsh and Amy Broadhurst are all aiming to move a step closer to a medal.

MOTORSPORT

Leitrim driver David Thompson yesterday scored a rare overall victory for a large saloon when his Nova headed all the favourites to win the TDC Howard Wilde Memorial Autotest at Mondello Park, his second outright win in just over a year.

Thompson was involved in a split second duel with defending Hewison champion and current points leader Ian White for the early part of the day, with just one tenth of a second separating them after the first four tests.

However, the Kilkenny man’s Mini Special then broke a driveshaft, costing him a 20 second penalty and leaving Thompson with a clear lead, which he held to the finish. Guy Foster and Daniel Byrne had a close battle for second place, with Foster taking the position by less than a second, while White had to be content with fourth place.