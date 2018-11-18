RUGBY

The Irish rugby team made history at the Aviva Stadium last night – beating New Zealand on home soil for the first time ever.

A wonder-try from winger Jacob Stockdale in the second half helped seal a 16-9 win against the back-to-back World Cup champions.





Outhalf Johnny Sexon kicked the conversion – adding to his 3 penalties that gave the hosts a 9-6 lead at half-time.

Beauden Barrett kicked all of the points for the All Blacks.

Irish skipper Rory Best praised Stockdale for his score http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Bestclip.mp3

GAA

The final of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship takes place this afternoon.

Reigning champions from Limerick – Na Piarsaigh – face Ballygunner of Waterford at Semple Stadium at 2pm.

BOXING

Two Irish boxers will be hoping to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Women’s Elite Championships later.

Dubliner Kellie Harrington faces local favoutrite Sarita Devi in her last-16 bout in New Dehli.

Offaly woman Grainne Walsh faces Argentina’s Noella Perez.

CRICKET

Twin sisters Isobel and Cecelia Joyce retired from international cricket last night.

They made the announcement after Ireland lost their final Women’s World Twenty20 game to New Zealand by eight wickets in Guyana.

Ireland had posted 79 for 9 before New Zealand’s 81 for 2.

SOCCER

The Nations League action continues today.

Northern Ireland are already relegated to the third tier and are looking for their first points in League B3 against Austria.

It’s a 5pm kick-off at Windsor Park.

Before that at 2 – England must beat Croatia at Wembley to top League A4.

RACING

All eyes at 2.15pm today will be fixed on the mostly hotly anticipated race of the National Hunt season so far as former champion hurdler Faugheen, up-and-coming star Samcro and last season’s Irish Champion Hurdle winner Supasundae do battle in the Grade 1 Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

With regular rider Jack Kennedy missing the meeting through suspension, Samcro will be partnered for the first time by Davy Russell – that is if Gordon Elliott’s charge takes his chance, with connections expressing concerns that if the ground is too quick for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle winner he will not line up.

The decision on Samcro’s participation is expected to be made after connections walk the track on Sunday morning or after the first race, while Willie Mullins has told the Racing Post that “the ground shouldn’t be a problem and Faugheen is all set to rock and roll.”

The champion trainer’s star hurdler bounced back to form at this venue in April when bolting up in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle, having run below par at Cheltenham on his previous start, and the mount of Ruby Walsh will bid for back-to-back wins in this top-level two-mile event.

Two-time Grade 1 winner Supasundae, who proved his versatility over a variety of trips last season, is another live contender in an intriguing six-strong field which is completed by Galway Hurdle hero Sharjah, the ultra versatile Wicklow Brave and recent Limerick winner Tombstone.

Elsewhere on the card, popular grey Ballycasey teams up with Patrick Mullins in the EMS Copiers Risk Of Thunder Chase over the banks course, while Cheltenham Festival winner Blow By Blow will feature in most shortlists for the Grade 2 Liam & Valerie Brennan Memorial Florida Pearl Novice Chase.

Last season’s Cheltenham Champion Bumper heroine Relegate makes her hurdles debut in the Connolly’s RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Maiden Hurdle as well as there being a tantalising clash between exciting youngsters Malone Road and Mt Leinster in the concluding bumper.

Racing gets underway at Punchestown at 12.05pm and the going is currently good, good-to-yielding on the hurdle and chase courses, while the ground is described as good, good-to-firm in places on the cross country track.

Trainer Paul Nolan has his string in fine order at present and the Wexford handler appears to hold solid chances in the two major races on a competitive seven-race Cork card this afternoon.

The four-timer seeking Rooster Byron tops the weights for the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Hurdle on his first start for almost 200 days, while one of his main rivals Brex Drago, trained by Gavin Cromwell, won’t be found wanting for fitness having emerged with plenty of credit from a second place finish to De Name Escapes Me at Naas last weekend.

Nolan’s Peculiar Genius is at the opposite end of the weights in the €26,000 Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap Chase under Bryan Cooper, with positives to be taken from his runner-up effort behind Neddyvaughan at Wexford last time. Gordon Elliott’s Jaunty Thor has the assistance of Mark Enright in his bid for a third consecutive win, while Cork trainer Robert Tyner saddles the talented, but sometimes frustrating, Blast Of Koeman.

Jockey Danny Mullins was out of luck on his trip to Cheltenham on Saturday, finishing third in the concluding bumper aboard Royal Illusion, but he returns to the Mallow venue for two reasonable chances aboard Michael Hourigan’s Humm Baby and local trainer Tom Nagle’s Danse Away.

Racing gets underway at Cork at 12.15pm and the going is currently yielding-to-soft, soft in places.