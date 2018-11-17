SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland will be playing in the third tier of the Nations League next year.

Denmark’s 2-1 win away to Wales last night seals Ireland’s relegation to League C, regardless of what happens in Aarhus on Monday.





It also means Ireland will be third seeds for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier draw.

RUGBY

History awaits the Irish rugby side this evening.

Joe Schmidt’s side are looking to secure a first ever win over the All Blacks on home soil.

The Ireland side shows four changes from last week’s win over Argentina, with Josh van der Flier’s installation at openside the most recent.

Rob Kearney returns at full-back, Garry Ringrose partners Bundee Aki in the centre, and Devin Toner’s restored to the second row.

Kick off at the Aviva is at 7.

Former All Blacks captain Tana Umaga joined Oisin Langan as part of Guinness's hashtag answer Ireland's call campaign to talk about this weekend's match and about how he and Brian O'Driscoll have put the Lions controversy of 2005 behind them

BOXING

Two Irish boxers have silver in their sights at the EU Championships in Spain this afternoon.

Galway’s Kieran Molloy faces England’s Pat McCormack in the welterweight semi-finals.

While Lisburn bantamweight Kurt Walker has a semi final with Georgia’s Artyush Gomtsyun.

Meanwhile, four Irish boxers are in last-32 action today at the World Women’s Elite Championships in India.

Flyweight Ceire Smith, bantamweight Michaela Walsh, light-welterweight Amy Broadhurst, and middleweight Aoife O’Rourke all step between the ropes in New Delhi.

RACING

The Punchestown Winter Festival begins today at 12.05pm with the Grade 2 Betway Craddockstown Novice Chase (1.10) the feature race on the card with six entries.

The sextet is headed by the Willie Mullins-trained Cadmium who will be bidding to record his third big race success at the track. Ruby Walsh takes the mount while stable companion Voix Du Reve is partnered by Paul Townend.

This race was won in 2015 by subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John when under the care of Henry De Bromhead before joining Jessica Harrington. De Bromhead, also successful with Identity Thief two years ago after Sizing Europe (2009) and Days Ahead (2011) also scored for the Waterford trainer, is represented with Mind’s Eye owned by Gigginstown, who also run the Gordon Elliott-trained Hardline. The field is completed by outsiders Kildorrery trained by Ted Walsh and the Aengus King-trained Well Tom.

The card also features the Listed Frontline Security Grabel (Mares) Hurdle (2.20) where Willie Mullins has three of the eight runners declared. Last season’s high class juvenile hurdler Stormy Ireland is partnered by Ruby Walsh with Paul Townend booked aboard Good Thyne Tara while David Mullins is jocked up on the long-absent Ria D’etel.

Earlier in the day the exciting Commander Of Fleet, a bumper winner on the course at the Punchestown Festival last April, makes his eagerly-awaited hurdling debut in the Kildare Now Maiden Hurdle (1.45) while the second running of the Up The Yard Stable Staff Challenge (3.55) is the final contest with a field of 16 facing the starter.

The going at Punchestown is good, good to yielding in places.

A maximum field goes to post today for the BetVictor Gold Cup, the highlight of the November Meeting at Cheltenham.