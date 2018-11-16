SOCCER

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman says the players must take responsibility for another disappointing display.

Boos rang out around the Aviva Stadium at the end of last night’s nil all draw with Northern Ireland.





It is the Boys in Greens third successive home game without a goal, and goalkeeper Darren Randolph made a number of crucial saves to spare the home side an embarrassing defeat.

Coleman says his team must have the courage to go forward http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SCFriday.mp3



The Republic of Ireland’s next opponents Denmark play Wales in the Nations Cup in Cardiff this evening.

The home side have Real Madrid star Gareth Bale back from an ankle injury.

Anything less than a Welsh win will relegate Ireland to League C of the Nations League.



RUGBY

The World’s top two teams train at the Aviva Stadium today as the countdown continues to tomorrow’s November Test between Ireland and New Zealand.

Rory Best and his All Blacks counterpart Kieran Reid will lead their sides through their eve of match Captain’s runs.

Ireland will be hoping for some positive signs from Dan Leavy.

The Leinster flanker is due to start tomorrow, but his training has been kept to a minimum this week.

Coach Joe Schmidt explains his issue http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JSrugby.mp3



RACING

There is an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening, where the first goes to post at 5.30.