SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill has called on FIFA to change their player eligibility rules.

It comes as Michael Obafemi considers his international future.





The Southampton teenager trained with the Boys in Green yesterday and could make his debut in Thursday’s International Friendly against Northern Ireland.

The Dubliner could also represent England and Nigeria, but will be tied to Ireland if he features in Monday’s Nations League game in Denmark.

O’Neill wants the rules to be tightened, but says he will put no pressure on the 18 year old http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/eligibility.mp3

Declan Devine is the new Derry City manager.

The 46 year old returns to the Brandywell for a second spell as a replacement Kenny Shiels.

He has signed a two-year contract to return to the club he left after two-seasons in 2013

His first spell proved successful, delivering the FAI Cup in 2012, and European qualification the following season.

Daniel Sturridge has been charged with breaching betting rules

It is alleged he broke one rule relating to betting on football, and one which covers providing information relating to the game.

Sturridge denies the charges and says he has never gambled on football.

RUGBY

The Ireland rugby squad will train again today, ahead of Saturday’s Test with the All Blacks at the Aviva Stadium.

The coaching staff will hope for no further injury woes, with Robbie Henshaw ruled out of the remainder of the November series with a hamstring injury.

The IRFU also ended any hopes Conor Murray may have had of making his return in a green jersey this month.

Murray will play no part against New Zealand or the USA as he continues recover from a neck problem.

GOLF

Robin Dawson and Cormac Sharvin have work to do, to make the cut at the European Tour Q-School today.

The top 70 – plus ties – after 72 holes qualify for the final two rounds, with Dawson and Sharvin beginning today’s play tied for 77th.

Gavin Moynihan should have a more comfortable day, starting the day on 10-under par in a tie for 19th.

The top 25 at the end of this week will secure their European Tour cards for next season.

CRICKET

Ireland will hope from a better return from their second Group B match at the Women’s T-20 World Cup this evening.

They face a Pakistan side also reeling from an opening day defeat.

Ireland lost their opening game with Australia by 9-wickets on Sunday.

RACING

Samcro is still on target to reappear in next Sunday’s Unibet Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown, pending a workout today, but who will ride him is still undecided, according to his trainer Gordon Elliott.

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy has ridden him in all six starts over hurdles, including at Down Royal earlier this month when he suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Scottish raider Bedrock, but the Dingle-born rider is unavailable next Sunday.

Elliott said: “Samcro is in good form and is going to work Tuesday morning. All being well he runs on Sunday but I’m not sure who rides him and it will be a last-minute decision, as Jack Kennedy who rides him is suspended.”

Samcro is currently available at 8/11 with Paddy Power for Sunday’s Grade 1 contest over two miles and 40 yards with the Willie Mullins-trained Melon, like Samcro also a faller three out in the Betdaq Punchestown Champion Hurdle last April, next best in the betting at 11/4.