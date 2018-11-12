SOCCER

Jose Mourinho claims Man City had an easy build up to the Manchester Derby.

Pep Guardiola’s side returned to the top of the Premier League table following a 3-1 victory over their cross town rivals at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.





Manchester United headed into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Juventus in Turin.

Red Devils boss Mourinho claims City had a far easier week http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/JoseM.mp3

Liverpool and Chelsea have continued their unbeaten starts.

The Reds lie second following a 2-nil victory over bottom club Fulham at Anfield.

The Blues are third after being held to a nil all draw by Everton at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal drew 1 all with Wolverhamton Wanderers at the Emirates Stadium.

GAELIC GAMES

Two of the provincial football finals have been set.

Galway winners Corofin will face Ballintubber of Mayo in the Connacht final.

The defending All-Ireland champions beat Roscommon side Clann na nGael 4-22 to 7 points, with Ballintubber beating Leitrim winners Aughawillan 3-11 to 1-8.

The Munster decider will be contested by Dr Crokes of Kerry and Milltown-Malbay

Crokes dispatched of St Finbarrs on a scoreline of 5-20 to 1-11, while the Clare champions beat The Nire 2-11 to 9 point

Meanwhile defending Leinster champions Moorefield were knocked out.

They lost to Portlaoise on a 1-14 to 1-11 scoreline.

Kilmacud Crokes, Longford champions Mullinalaghta and Eire Og of Carlow join them in the semi finals.

RACING

Apple’s Jade returned to her brilliant best at Navan.

The star mare registered back-to-back wins in the Grade 2 Lismullen Hurdle and her 11-length success saw her shoot to the summit of the OLBG Mares Hurdle market with Betfair, joining last season’s winner Benie Des Dieux at 3-1 for the Cheltenham contest.

Kerry’s Jack Kennedy was on board Gordon Elliott’s charge who was returned the even-money favourite.

There was a sad postscript as two-time Grade 1 winner Identity Thief suffered a fatal leg injury between the final two flights.

What a day it was for Limerick trainers at Navan as Bruree-based Enda Bolger won the feature Grade 2 thetote.com Fortria Chase with the brilliant Ballyoisin, while Ballingarry’s Charles Byrnes won the Hotel Park-St Johann Tirol Austria Handicap Hurdle with Wonder Laish.

Ballyoisin was sent off the 8-13 favourite under Barry Geraghty and never saw another rival on the way to a 23-length success over Ordinary World.

Wonder Laish, 10-11 favourite, also won easily under Davy Russell, scoring by seven and a half lengths from Like An Open Book.

Thurles stage their rescheduled meeting this afternoon where the track executive are offering free entry as a gesture of goodwill.

The replacement meeting follows the cancellation on October 11 due to fast underfoot conditions and the first of seven races is due off at 12.50pm.

Curragh-based Padraig Roche has made a bright start to his new career since acquiring his trainer’s licence from his father Christy and he has two runners on the card. Alice Johnston is his representative in the 11-runner Thurles Handicap Chase (1.20) under Roger Loughran while later in the day Open To The World faces 17 rivals in the 2m6f Urlingford Handicap Hurdle (3.35), a race headed by the Charles O’Brien-trained Rain In Spain, a winner over a shorter trip here last Thursday.

Gavin Cromwell, who enjoyed Grade 3 success at Naas on Saturday with Espoir D’allen before taking the opener at Navan on Sunday with outsider Aasleagh Dawn, also has a couple of runners on the card starting with Deburrafield in the opening Munster Beginners Chase (12.50) while Toosey takes on Rain In Spain and Open To The World among others in the Urlingford Handicap Hurdle (3.35).

The going at Thurles is good.

MOTORSPORT

For the third time in five years, the uncle-nephew combination of Mickey and Ciaran Tynan were the winners of the Monaghan Drumlin Navigation Trial at Latton.

After a tough 110 mile route, they were well clear of a close battle for second place which was finally settled in favour of brothers Caolan and Ryan Treanor, with defending National champions Derek Mackarel and Muireann Hayes a single mark behind in third position.

The next two crews home, Mac Kierans/Conor Boylan and novice class winners Shane Dalton and Seamus McTigue, were both within two further marks of Mackarel at the finish.