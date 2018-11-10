RUGBY

Rory Best will lead out an experienced Ireland side for this evening’s test with Argentina at the Aviva.

The captains return at hooker is one of twelve changes from last Saturday’s thrashing of Italy in Chicago.





Jordan Larmour has another chance to impress at full-back, while Jacob Stockdale and Bundee Aki are also retained.

Kick off at Lansdowne Road is at 6.30.

Former Ireland international Jamie Heaslip previews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Jamie-Heaslip-Prev.mp3

Ireland supporters may also have one eye on events at Twickenham this afternoon.

Next week’s opponents the All Blacks go up against England from 3.

Elsewhere today, Wales face the Wallabies at the Principality Stadium.

Scotland face Fiji at Murrayfield.

And in Paris, France take on the Springboks.

A pair of tries from captain for the night Adam McBurney saw Ulster beat Uruguay 21-points to 5 at Kingspan Stadium last night.

Marcus Rea added a third in the second half, while all three were converted by Johnny McPhillips.

GAELIC GAMES

Former Galway hurling manager Anthony Cunningham was last night confirmed as the new Roscommon football manager.

He succeeds Kevin McStay, who retired from inter-county management in September.

Cunningham previously led Roscommon club side St. Brigid’s to a Connacht football title in 2006, and also guided Westmeath’s Garrycastle to the All Ireland club football final in 2012.

SOCCER

Brighton could climb into the top half of the Premier League table with victory away to second-bottom Cardiff City this lunchtime.

At 3, Leicester play their first game back at the King Power since the helicopter crash that claimed the life of their owner and four others a fortnight ago – Burnley are the visitors.

Newcastle will look to build on last week’s win over Watford when Bournemouth visit St. James’s Park.

Buoyed by their first win of the season on Monday, Huddersfield entertain West Ham.

Goal-shy Southampton face Watford.

And in the late kick-off, Tottenham will look to extend their winning run to four-games in all competitions when they cross the Thames to face Crystal Palace.

Sheffield United missed the chance to take the outright lead in the Championship.

Republic of Ireland striker David McGoldrick had a first half penalty saved as United were held to a scoreless draw by city rivals Sheffield Wednesday at Bramall Lane.

The Blades move second in the table, behind Leeds on goal difference.

Aberdeen are up to fifth in the Scottish Premiership after a 1-0 win over Hibernian at Pittodrie ((pron: Pit-todd-ree)) last night.

Gary Mackay-Steven got the only goal of the game.

GOLF

Shane Lowry will look to build on his impressive second round at the Nedbank Challenge today.

The Clara golfer tees off from 4-under par today, and starts his third round five-shots adrift of leader Sergio Garcia.

Rory McIlroy still has plenty to do, starting the day on 1-under.

While Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne go out from 2-over and 5-over respectively.

MOTORSPORT

Qualifying for the Brazilian F1 Grand Prix takes place later this afternoon.

Lewis Hamilton has already wrapped up the drivers’ championship but Mercedes and Ferrari are still contesting the constructors’ crown.

Hamilton’s team-mate Valtteri Bottas was quickest in practice on Friday.

RACING

Six time Grade 1 winner Footpad is the star attraction at Naas today when he faces four rivals in the Grade 3 Poplar Square Chase (12.30), one of eight races down for decision at the County Kildare venue.

Last season’s Racing Post Arkle Trophy hero is unbeaten over fences and Willie Mullins’ charge is reunited with Ruby Walsh for his seasonal bow. The race is also the starting point for Harry Whittington’s stable star Saint Calvados who was beaten almost 53 lengths by Footpad when they clashed at Cheltenham last March. The quintet is completed with the Gordon Elliott-trained Tycoon Prince, owned by Gigginstown House Stud who also run the Joseph O’Brien-trained Arkwrisht, while outsider Blue Empyrean trained in County Armagh by Keith Watson also lines up.

The Grade 3 Fishery Lane Hurdle (1.05) has attracted a field of six and includes Grade 1 winners’ Mr Adjudicator (Paul Townend) and Saldier (Ruby Walsh) from the Willie Mullins stable. Gavin Cromwell’s Grade 2 winner Espoir D’allen has his first start since February in the same race.

Grade 1 winner Bacardys is a notable entry in the Mogney Communications Beginners Chase (3.25) reverting to fences under Paul Townend while earlier a field of 14 go to post for the €50,000 Sky Sports Racing Brown Lad Handicap Hurdle (2.50).

The going at Naas is good to yielding, good in places on the hurdle track and good to yielding on the chase course but heavy rain has been falling since lunchtime Friday.

BOXING

British boxer Tony Bellew is preparing for the fight of his life when he challenges Oleksandr Usyk for his undisputed cruiserweight world title’s later.

The Ukrainian champion puts all of his belts on the line when the pair face off at the Manchester Arena.