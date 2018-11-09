SOCCER

Arsenal are through to the knockout phase of the Europa League with two games to spare.

A goalless draw with Sporting Lisbon was enough for Unai Emery’s men to progress.





Emery says the visitors to north London made it difficult http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EMERY-2.mp3

A Danny Welbeck injury cast a shadow over Arsenal’s draw.

The 26 year old looks sets for another lengthy spell on the sidelines after being taken to hospital having suffered a serious ankle injury.

Chelsea are also through to the last 32 of the Europa League and boss Maurizio Sarri says they can now focus attention elsewhere.

The west London club progressed to the knockout stages with a 1-nil win over BATE Borisov in Belarus.

Sarri says they can now set other targets http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/chelsea-4.mp3



Celtic’s European dreams remain alive thanks to a hard fought victory over R-B Leipzig at Parkhead.

A 2-1 win put S-P-L champions level on points with the Germans in the fight to finish second in their group.

Rangers lost 4-3 at Spartak Moscow.

Jos Luhukay’s 10-month reign in charge of Sheffield Wednesday could come to an end this evening.

The Owls have lost each of their last four games ahead tonight’s Steel City derby with Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Pittodrie is the venue for the Scottish Premiership mid table match between Aberdeen and Hibernian.

RUGBY

Rory Best will lead the Captain’s Run at the Aviva Stadium this morning, as the Irish Rugby team continue their preparations for tomorrow’s November Test against Argentina.

The Ulster hooker is back in the team after missing the summer tour to Australia.

He returns as one of 12 changes to the side that beat Italy at Solder Field last weekend.

Sean O’Brien is another player returning following a lengthy injury absence.

Prop Tadhg Furlong says he is happy to have the Tullow Tank back http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/furlong-2.mp3





RACING

There is an eight-race card at Dundalk this evening, where the first goes to post at 5.30.

The €25,000 Floodlit Friday Nights Handicap (8.00) is the featured event on the card with a dozen runners facing the starter. Ireland’s champion apprentice Shane Crosse, who bagged a double for his boss Joseph O’Brien here on Wednesday night, teams up with King’s Field for the Piltown handler who also runs Pedisnap.

The field also includes course specialist Geological from the north Dublin Naul yard of Damian English. Seeking his fifth victory on the Polytrack, the six-year-old has been placed in four of his last five starts since winning around here in August and could be involved at the business end again. Ger Lyons is also doubly represented with stable jockey Colin Keane teaming up with Omran, a winner on his penultimate start at Naas, while apprentice Johnny Shinnick is on board Tony The Gent for the fourth consecutive time this year.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.