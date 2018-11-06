RACING

There was agony for Aidan O Brien at the Melbourne Cup this morning.

The Charlie Appleby trained ‘Cross Counter’ claimed victory in the 158th running of famous Australian race.





‘The Cliffsofmoher’, trained in Ballydoyle by O’Brien, suffered a fatal injury when breaking down early in the race.

There is also racing at Fairyhouse today.

The first of a seven-race card goes to post at 12.20.

John McConnell has his string in superb form and, fit from finishing a gallant second at Cheltenham just over a week ago, Go Another One turns out quickly and faces just four rivals in the www.fairyhouse.ie hurdle (1.25) at the County Meath track on Tuesday.

John ‘Shark’ Hanlon, one of the first trainers to identify the talents of Rachael Blackmore, will be hopeful his Redwood Boy can provide the title contender with victory in the Ladies Handicap Chase (2.00).

A winner over hurdles, Redwood Boy has shown plenty of ability over fences, and will be a popular pick with punters.

With the first race off at 12.20, the ground is good.

SOCCER

Huddersfield are off the foot of the Premier League.

The Terriers picked up their first win of the season last night, beating Fulham 1-nil.

An own goal from Timothy Fosu-Mensah separated the two sides in Yorkshire.

It means the Cottagers now prop up the table.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner hopes the result kick starts their campaign http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Hudd.mp3

Martin O’Neill is due to name his Republic of Ireland squad for the upcoming Nations League game away to Denmark and the friendly with Northern Ireland at the Aviva Stadium today.

Declan Rice is unlikely to be included, but the Ireland boss is set to face renewed questions about his international future.

Reports claim the West Ham star has decided to swap his allegiance to England.

Liverpool can move a step closer to the Champions League knockout phase this evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in Belgrade to face Red Star.

They thrashed the same team 4-nil at Anfield a fortnight ago.

Klopp says they must match that performance. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Klopp-2.mp3

Tottenham need a win over P-S-V Eindhoven at Wembley to keep alive their narrow hopes of making the last-16.

Spurs are winless from their opening three games.

The top two in that group meet at the San Siro with Inter Milan facing Barcelona.

James McClean has avoided serious punishment from the English FA for calling certain fans “uneducated cavemen”.

The Republic of Ireland winger was responding to abuse he received during his club Stoke’s draw with Middlesbrough.

McClean was targeted for his continued refusal to wear the poppy, a stance he’s held for many years and one his club backs.

He’s been warned about his choice of language by the F-A, but avoided further punishment.

McClean claimed the F-A weren’t addressing what he sees as the constant sectarian abuse he receives from fans.

RUGBY

The Ireland rugby squad return to the training pitch today as preparations continue for Saturday’s November Test against Argentina.

The fitness of Rob Kearney is a concern for head coach Joe Schmidt.

The Leinster full-back is struggling with a shoulder issue.

GOLF

Three Irish golfers have qualified for the final stage of the European Tour’s Q-School.

The second phase was held over four Spanish courses over the past four days, with the top 20 at each moving through to next week at Tarragona.

Gavin Moynihan placed fourth at Desert Springs in Almeria.

While both Robin Dawson and Cormac Sharvin were among those to have a share of sixth in Madrid.

The six-round final stage gets underway on Saturday, when the top-25 plus ties will earn European Tour cards for next season.