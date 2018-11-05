RUGBY

Rob Kearney has emerged as a serious doubt for Saturday’s November Test against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

The Leinster full back is suffering from a shoulder injury and is facing a battle to train this week.





Jordan Larmour could retain the number 15 shirt if Kearney is ruled out.

Larmour scored three tries against Italy in Chicago over the weekend.

Coach Joe Schmidt was impressed http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Schmidt-1.mp3

SOCCER

Dundalk’s Stephen Kenny is being tipped to become the next Republic of Ireland manager.

It follows the Lilywhite’s dramatic 2-1 victory over Cork City in the F-A-I Cup final at the Aviva Stadium.

Patrick McEleney headed home the winner 16 minutes from time.

It hands Dundalk their second League and Cup double in four years.

Kenny says it is a massive result for his team, who were beaten finalist in the last two seasons http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Kenny-2.mp3

Manchester City have opened up a two point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

The defending champions scored three goals in the first 18 minutes as their cruised to a 6-1 victory over Southampton at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea lie in second place.

The Blues moved ahead of Liverpool on goal difference thanks to a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge.

There is a battle of the bottom two this evening.

Huddersfield continue their search for their first win of the season at home to Fulham.

GAELIC GAMES

The Munster senior club hurling championship final will be contested by Na Piarsaigh of Limerick and Waterford’s Ballygunner.

Offaly’s Coolderry and Naomh Eanna of Wexford qualified for the last 4 of the Leinster club hurling championship.

In senior club football, there were wins in the Ulster championship quarter finals for Scotstown of Monaghan, Coleraine of Derry and Gweedore of Donegal.

In Connacht, Ballintubber of Mayo and Clann Na nGael of Roscommon reached the last 4.

In Munster, Dr Crokes of Kerry and The Nire of Waterford won their quarter finals.

And All Ireland champions Corofin won the Galway county final in a replay.

GOLF

Justin Rose is back at the top of golf’s world rankings this morning.

The Olympic champion beat Haotong Li of China in a play off win the Turkish Airlines Open.

Shane Lowry and Paul Dunne finished inside the top 20.

RACING

Douvan, a six-time Grade 1 winner over fences and one of the leading lights in the yard of trainer Willie Mullins, looks set to miss this season after suffering another setback.

The eight-year-old ran only twice last season after incurring a leg injury before he was due to run in the Tingle Creek Chase, and he has now experienced more ill-fortune.

Speaking at Naas on Sunday, Mullins revealed that his star performer has a lesion on a tendon at the back of his pastern.

Last week Mullins announced that Rich and Susannah Ricci’s chaser had suffered a hold-up, but connections were hopeful the problem was a minor one.

However, clarifying the situation on Sunday, Mullins said: “Following veterinary examination it has turned out that the problem is with the same leg that troubled him a year ago. This time the injury is higher up on the leg. It’s an unusual injury, although Dawn Run had a similar problem many years ago, and it looks as if it’s going to be enough to keep Douvan on the sidelines this season.”

Winner of the Racing Post Arkle Chase at Cheltenham in 2016, Douvan suffered a pelvic injury when disappointing in the 2017 Champion Chase.

He was off the track until returning in the same Cheltenham Festival event last season, when he was leading until falling four fences from home.

He went on to finish second to stablemate Un De Sceaux in the BoyleSports Champion Chase at the Punchestown festival in April.

Before the Racing Post broke the news of his setback on twitter on Sunday, Douvan was generally 10-1 third favourite for the Betway-backed Champion Chase behind Altior and Footpad, while he was also quoted for the Ryanair Chase, Magners Cheltenham Gold Cup and 32Red King George VI Chase.

MOTORSPORT

Following a well matched duel between two teams for most of the six hours, Team Barrable emerged as the clear winners of yesterday’s Ford Fiesta Endurance Race at Mondello Park, three laps ahead of second placed Team MTR.

The Barrable family, consisting of father Michael and sons Rob and Peter, took turns at leading for much of the race, with the Murray Motorsport car of Michael Cullen, Dave Maguire, John Denning and Rod McGovern going ahead as each car made its pitstops for fuel and a driver change.

With just under six minutes of the six hour race left, and while in second position, less than twenty seconds behind the Barrable crew, Cullen tangled with another car which was eight laps behind and was forced to retire, leaving the trio of Lloyd Murphy, Brendan Travers and Damien Murphy to claim runner up spot.

Ireland’s Young Racing Driver of the Year, Jordan Dempsey, yesterday finished third in the last of the major Formula Ford races for 2018, the Walter Hayes Trophy at Silverstone. The 18 year old from Mullingar was just over one second behind winner Michael Moyers, with Matthew Cowley splitting them in second place.

Dempsey chased leader Moyers for the first half of the race before slipping to seventh position, but he battled his way back to a podium place in the closing laps.

FIESTA 6 HOUR ENDURANCE RACE:

1 Team Barrable (Rob Barrable/Peter Barrable/Michael Barrable) 273 laps,

2 MTR (Lloyd Murphy/Brendan Travers/Damien Murphy) 270 laps,

3 SPCF (Mark Meenahan/Alan Auerbach/Shane Murphy/Mark O’Donoghue) 270 laps,

4 Naas Court Hotel (Michael Leonard Jnr/Erik Holstein/Karl Leonard) 269 laps,

5 McCloughry Racing (Colm McCloughry/Keith McCloughry/Nick de Bruijn/Maxime Voorbraak) 266 laps,

6 Team Bristol Mallory (Niall McFadden/David Kennedy/Kevin McGarrity/Tommy Byrne) 266 laps,

7 Mr Gearbox Mr Clutch (Alan Dawson/Keith Dawson/ Sean Woods/Alan Woods) 265 laps,

8 LOH Motorsport (Dan Polley/Ronan McHale/Patrick O’Dwyer) 265 laps,

9 Hill Climbers (Dara Fay/Willie Barrett/Joe Clifford/Thomas Sheedy) 261 laps,

10 Patch Tyre Equipment (Nicole Drought/Colin Lewis/Rob King) 258 laps.

Fastest lap: SPCF 1m 11.153s (58.16 mph).

Michael Hamilton has been nominated for this year’s Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver Award for his performances in September and October.

The 23 year-old from Miltown Malbay, Co Clare, drove his Honda Civic to class victories in the Sligo and Clare Stages Rallies, finishing in a tremendous 12th place overall in Sligo and 15th in Clare, despite lateness penalties in his home rally which dropped him from a possible 13th position, incurred while having to change a driveshaft in the service area. Earlier in the day, Michael and his co-driver Dylan Donoghue held tenth overall after the fourth of nine stages, matching the times set by much more powerful cars.

He only contested four rallies during the year, but problems forced him to retire from both the Circuit of Kerry and the recent Donegal Harvest events.

The winner of the Motorsport Ireland Billy Coleman Young Rally Driver of the Year Award receives €50,000 worth of support to contest rallies nationally & internationally in 2019 along with the support of Billy Coleman co-ordinator, Sean McHugh, while the two runners-up will receive free entries into a number of MI permitted events in 2019, along with co-ordinator support.