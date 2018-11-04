RUGBY

Ireland have kicked off their November International series with a comfortable 54-7 win against Italy in Chicago.

After a scrappy first half where Ireland led by 14 points to 7, Joe Schmidt’s side ran riot after the break, scoring a further 6 tries.





Jordan Larmour starred with a hattrick, while Tadhg Beirne scored twice, with both players making their first test starts

Garry Ringrose, Sean Cronin, Luke McGrath also crossed the whitewash.

Ross Byrne and Ulster’s Will Addison also came off the bench for their test debuts.

Next up for Ireland is the visit of Argentina to the Aviva Stadium next Saturday.



In the Pro 14, Connacht have got back to winning ways, cruising to a bonus point 33-12 victory against the Dragons at the Sportsground

James Cannon, Darragh Leader, Colby Fainga, Tom McCartney and Tom Farrell all touched down for Andy Friend’s side.

Leinster and Munster are both in South Africa for Pro 14 action today.

Leinster meet the Southern Kings at 12.45, with Munster facing the Cheetahs at 2.45. Mike O’Halloran previews Munster’s outing http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Munster-preview.mp3





SOCCER

For the fourth year running, Cork City and Dundalk meet in the FAI Cup Final today.

Kick off at the Aviva Stadium is at 3.40.

Cork have won the last 2 Cups, while Dundalk are the new League champions.

However, the Lilywhites are sweating on the fitness of top scorer Pat Hoban, who manager Stephen Kenny says is desperate to play http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/aviva.mp3



The men’s final will be preceded by the Women’s Final involving Wexford Youths and Peamount at 5 past 12.



In the Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur are up to fourth in the table, holding on to beat Wolves 3-2.

Spurs raced into a 3-0 lead, with Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane all scoring.

However Ruben Never and Raul Jiminez both scored second half penalties to bring Wolves back into the game, but Spurs held on for the three points.

Meanwhile Liverpool have gone clear at the top of the table, but only by a single point.

They had to settle for a 1-1 draw away to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, with the Gunners now unbeaten in 13 games.

James Milner gave Liverpool the lead on the hour mark, driving the ball into the back of the net from just inside the area after Bernd Leno could only parry Sadio Mane’s centre.

However, Alex Lacazette saved a point for the Gunners in the final 10 minutes, curling to the bottom corner.

Today, the champions Manchester City host Southampton.

3 o’clock is the start time at the Etihad Stadium.

Chelsea host Crystal Palace at 4.



GAA

In the last 4 of the Munster senior club hurling championship today, Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh play Tipperary’s Clonoulty Rossmore and Waterford’s Ballygunner meet Clare’s Ballyea.

In the Leinster senior club hurling quarter finals, it’s Offaly’s Coolderry up against Mount Leinster Rangers of Carlow, Dublin’s Ballyboden St Enda’s against Clonkill of Westmeath and Camross of Laois to play Naomh Eanna of Wexford.

In the Connacht senior club football championship quarter finals, Clann Na Gael of Roscommon take on Tir Chonaill Gaels of London and Sligo’s Tourlestrane play Ballintubber of Mayo.

In the Munster senior club football championship quarter finals, Adare of Limerick play The Nire of Waterford.

In the last 8 of the Ulster senior club football championship, it’s Cargin of Antrim versus Gweedore of Donegal, Castlerahan of Cavan to play Coleraine of Derry and Burren of Down to play Scotstown of Monaghan.

All Ireland football champions Corofin replay the Galway final against Mountbellew Moylough at Pearse Stadium.



RACING

Gordon Elliott has yet to add the Paddy Power Cork Grand National to his long list of National triumphs but his team of four for the Cork showpiece includes Rogue Angel, who knows what it’s like to win this type of race.

The ten-year-old has won an Irish Grand National (2016), a Kerry National (2015) and this year’s Midlands National, although his victory in the Kilbeggan event in July came after he had been beaten a neck by reopposing stablemate Timiyan, who was subsequently disqualified due to a positive test.

Third in the Kerry National in September and subsequently sixth in the Munster National, Rogue Angel is the mount of Jack Kennedy.

Elliott also runs the returning Out Sam and Ulster National winner Poormans Hill.

Elliott’s great rival Willie Mullins won the race for the only time with Our Monty in 2009 and he is represented by Minella Beau, the mount of Ruby Walsh.

Heading the weights is 13-year-old Raz De Maree, winner of the Welsh National last season who will be attempting to land this event for the third time.

Successful for Dessie Hughes in 2012, he won the race for his present trainer Gavin Cromwell two years ago and is sure to come on from his reappearance run three weeks ago.

The ground at Cork is yielding and racing begins at 1.05.

Willie Mullins accounts for ten of the 20 runners in the Daragh Fitzpatrick & Colm White Local Bookmakers Naas Premier Handicap at Naas on Sunday as he bids to end his best Flat campaign on another high.

Mullins goes into the final Flat meeting of the Irish season with 20 domestic winners on the board, plus five victories, including the Cesarewitch, in Britain.

Uradel, who was beaten a neck by stablemate Low Sun at Newmarket, is in the Mullins team again on Sunday and he will be partnered by Declan McDonogh.

Uradel is owned by Luke McMahon, who is also represented by Whiskey Sour, the mount of his nephew Ray Dawson, a 7lb claimer who works for Jane Chapple-Hyam.

Whiskey Sour shares top weight with stablemate Limini while Stratum, the mount of Colin Keane, is third in weights.

The ground is yielding and the first is off at 12.20.

Donnacha O’Brien and Shane Crosse are the new names at the top of the tree as the 2018 Irish Flat season ends at Naas.

With 111 winners, 20-year-old O’Brien is champion jockey for the first time and finishing clear of last year’s victor Colin Keane and Declan McDonogh, who came second and third respectively.

Crosse, 17, is with the Joseph O’Brien yard and enters the meeting on the 27-winner mark, five clear of Ben Coen and Killian Leonard in the apprentice title race.

Reflecting on the campaign, O’Brien said: “It’s been an incredible year and I’ve been very lucky to ride so many good horses.

“Winning the 2,000 Guineas on Saxon Warrior got the ball rolling early in the season, and I suppose winning on him and winning the Irish Derby for Joseph on Latrobe were the highlights.”

Aidan O’Brien is champion trainer for the 21st time with prize-money of €6.8m from 150 winners, which is a record number of winners during a turf season. Joseph O’Brien finished second to his father, with Jessica Harrington third in the list.