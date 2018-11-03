GAELIC GAMES

Brian Fenton was last night named the 2018 Footballer of the Year.

The Raheny midfielder was rewarded for his role in helping Dublin win a fourth consecutive All Ireland title.





Meanwhile, Cian Lynch was named Hurler of the Year.

The Limerick midfielder was also one of six members of the Liam McCarthy-winning side to be named on the PWC All Star team of year.

Joining him are Sean Finn, Richie English, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey and Graeme Mulcahy.

Joe Canning won a fifth All Star, and is joined in the side by fellow Galwegians Daithí Burke and Padraic Mannion.

Cork trio Darragh Fitzgibbon, Seamus Harnedy and Patrick Horgan all get the nod, along with Clare forwards Peter Duggan and John Conlon, and Kilkenny keeper Eoin Murphy.

Kyle Hayes makes up for his lack of All Star by winning Young Hurler of the Year.



Ulster’s most dominant club side are in provincial quarter final action this evening.

Crossmaglen Rangers face Tyrone champions Coalisland at the Athletic Grounds, where there is a 7 o’clock start.



RUGBY

Ireland will look to get their autumn campaign off to a winning start this evening.

Rhys Ruddock captains a youthful-looking Ireland side for their test with Italy at Soldier Field.

Kick off is at 8 o’clock tonight, Irish time.

Elsewhere, the Springboks are at Twickenham to take on England.

While Wales face Scotland.

Connacht and Ulster are both in Pro 14 action later.

Ulster are in Italy to face Benetton.

While Connacht entertain the Dragons at the Sportsground.



SOCCER

Ireland lost 4-0 to European champions Turkey at the Amputee World Cup.

Next up is Kenya at 8 tonight in the fight for a 9th place ranking.

Finn Harps are back in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division.

Goals from Mark Timlin and Nathan Boyle saw Ollie Horgan’s side win 2-nil at Markets Field last night, to complete a 3-nil aggregate victory over Limerick.



Manchester United will hope to take another step towards the Premier League’s top-4 this lunchtime.

They travel to Bournemouth who haven’t conceded a goal in any of their last three top-flight games.



Leicester today return to the pitch for the first time since their owner died in a helicopter crash last week.

They’re in south Wales to face Cardiff City.

Elsewhere, winless Newcastle face Watford,

West Ham take on Burnley,

And Brighton travel to Everton.

And at 5.30, Liverpool will go top of the table if they extend their unbeaten start to 11-games away to Arsenal.

There’s also a 7.45 start tonight, with Wolves playing host to Tottenham.

GOLF

Paul Dunne and Padraig Harrington are both looking to improve on static second rounds at the Turkish Airlines Open.

Both men begin the third day from 7-under par, and five shots adrift of the lead of Justin Rose.

Shane Lowry tees of his third round from 4-under.



RACING

Gigginstown House Stud versus Jessica Harrington. That’s the long and the short of today’s JNwine.com Champion Chase at Down Royal, the first Grade 1 of the jumps season and a race Gigginstown has dominated in recent years.

The O’Leary brothers’ powerful operation has been successful in the three-mile contest – first run in 1999 – on six occasions, and with five of the seven runners Gigginstown will be strongly fancied to enjoy a sixth consecutive win in the race.

Balko Des Flos, winner of the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham in March, Road To Respect, runner-up in this contest a year ago and who was supplemented this time round at a cost of €14,000, and Don Poli will all be making their seasonal reappearance.

Outlander, successful in the contest 12 months ago, and Sub Lieutenant, a nine-length winner at Punchestown last month, complete Gigginstown’s awesome quintet.

Harrington takes on the might of Gigginstown with Woodland Opera and Sandymount Duke.

The Grade 2 MyCarNeedsA.com Chase (3.05) is another fascinating race at Down Royal on Saturday and Shattered Love, who landed the JLT Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, returns to action against five rivals.

Racing is underway at 12.45 and the ground is good.

There was a major shock in the WKD Hurdle at Down Royal on Friday as 12-1 shot Bedrock, trained in Scotland by Iain Jardine, overturned red-hot 4-9 market leader Samcro to shake up the Unibet Champion Hurdle market.

Samcro, who was unbeaten in the seven starts he had completed under rules, was eased to a best-priced 5-1 (from around 11-4 favourite) for the Champion Hurdle, with Buveur D’Air resuming his place at the top of the betting with Coral offering 3-1.

Samcro lost out by a length and a half to the Rachael Blackmore-ridden winner, who was following up a Grade 3 success under the same rider at Tipperary last month.

The betting suggested the Grade 2 contest was Samcro’s to lose, despite giving 8lb to Galway Hurdle winner Sharjah – and 5lb to the winner – and the pair jumped and travelled well throughout.

However, Bedrock was always travelling well in behind the pair, and when asked for a big leap at the last Blackmore’s mount soon asserted to give the rider her 50th winner of the season.

Trainer Gordon Elliott was phlegmatic about Samcro’s performance, saying: “You should never be shocked by results in racing. Obviously I’m disappointed – you always are when a good horse gets beaten – but it’s the start of the season and while we’ve lost a battle we haven’t lost the war.”

He continued: “Samcro jumped well but he seemed to get a bit tired around the second-last and didn’t pick up before staying on towards the finish.

“I still have a lot of faith in the horse and I’ve no doubt he’ll come on a good bit. The winner and the third [Sharjah] were both race-fit, while our fellow hadn’t run since April.”

Ted Walsh’s Batcio brought proceedings to a close at Down Royal on Friday by taking the Sky Sports Racing Launching In 2019 Flat Race under Aubrey McMahon.

The grey, who is owned by the winning rider’s father Luke, was far too good for his rivals and was returned a 9-2 chance.

Dundalk has been a happy hunting ground for Johnny Levins in the past and Hasselnott provided the trainer with a welcome winner by taking the claiming race at Ireland’s only all-weather track.

Ridden by the Curragh-based handler’s apprentice Donagh O’Connor, Hasselnott ran around a bit in the straight but it didn’t matter in the end as he bolted in.

The Ger Lyons stable are coming back into form for the season’s end and enjoyed another winner at Dundalk when First Response carried the favourite’s tag to victory in the Floodlit Friday Nights Maiden.

Ridden by Colin Keane, First Response stuck to the task well and was returned a 9-10 favourite.