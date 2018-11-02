Soccer

A Kevin de Bruyne injury took the shine off Manchester City’s League Cup victory over Fulham last night.

The Belgian midfielder limped out of the holders 2-nil fourth round win at the Etihad Stadium.

It was De Bruyne’s second appearance this season, having already missed 10 matches with a knee ligament injury, though that was his right knee and he now appears to have injured his left.





City boss Pep Guardiola says they will have to wait to see how serious the latest problem is.

++++

Finn Harps hold a 1-nil lead heading into the second leg of the SSE Airtricity League promotion-relegation playoff against Limerick at Markets Field.

Soon to retire Paddy McCourt scored in the first leg, and is hoping to seal his side’s place in the Premier Division in his last game.

GAELIC GAMES

Kerry star David Clifford is hoping to be named Young Footballer of the year.

He’s the only Kerry player to be included in the 2018 All-Star Football team at right corner forward.

He’s now up against Brian Howard of Dublin and Michael McKernan of Tyrone to be named Young Footballer of the year at the Awards ceremony which begins at 7.

+++

All Ireland champions Limerick are set to dominate the PWC All Star Hurling team of the year when it’s revealed tonight.

John Kiely’s side provided 15 of the 45-man shortlist.

Limerick’s Cian Lynch battles it out for hurler of the year with Galway pair Joe Canning and Padraig Mannion.

While Darragh Fitzgibbon and Kyle Hayes are nominated for Young Hurler with Cork’s Martin Coleman.

RUGBY

Rhys Ruddock will lead the Captain’s Run at Soldier Field this evening as Ireland continue their preparations for the first of the Autumn Internationals against Italy in Chicago tomorrow.

Munster lock Tadhg Beirne and Leinster full-back Jordan Larmour will be making their first starts.

Ross Byrne and Will Addison are set to make their debuts from the bench.

GOLF

Paul Dunne thinks a score of 20-under par will win this week’s Turkish Airline Open.

The Greystones golfer holds a one-shot lead on 7-under par heading into today’s second round in Antalya.

Dunne’s nearest challenger are a trio that includes Padraig Harrington and defending champion Justin Rose.

Greyhound racing

It was a very successful night in Shelbourne Park for Kerry owner Patrick O’Sullivan.

He won 2 out of the 3 races he entered.

Burnt Oak Beth won in Race 4, Burnt Oak Bazel won Race 5 and Burnt Oak Blond came in second in Race 3.

+++

Badminton

The Kerry Badminton Association will hold their delegate meeting tonight at 8 o’clock in the Grand Hotel Tralee.

All delegates are asked to attend.

+++

Basketball

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS: TK Bobcats 77, KCYMS 55

RACING

There’s an eight-race card at the all-weather track of Dundalk this evening, where the going is standard and the first is off at 5.30.

There’s also seven-races at Down Royal where the first goes to post at 20-to-1 and the going is Good.

Cross Channel

Newmarket is underway at half 12 with the going Soft.

Uttoxeter is off at 5 to 1 with the going good.

Wetherby starts at 20 past 1 with the going good.