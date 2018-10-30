SOCCER

Manchester City are back on top of the Premier League.

The defending champions beat Tottenham 1-nil at Wembley last night thanks to an early Riyad Mahrez score.





The victory lifts Pep Guardiola’s side above Liverpool on goal difference

Spurs sit fifth, five-points behind the leaders.

Former Leicester player Mahrez dedicated his goal to late Foxes owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester were due to host Southampton in E-F-L Cup tonight, but that has been postponed.

A decision about Saturday’s Premier League match at Cardiff is to made in the coming days.

There are two games in the fourth round of the E-F-L Cup this evening

Bournemouth, who are hoping to reach the last eight for the second season in-a-row, host Norwich.

League One Burton Albion entertain Nottingham Forest.

Real Madrid are searching for a new manager.

They sacked former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui last night.

The 52 year old was in charge for just five months, but he lost his job following Sunday’s 5-1 defeat to La Liga rivals Barcelona,.

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte is being heavily linked with the vacancy.

Finn Harps hold the upper hand after the first leg of their S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division promotion-playoff with Limerick.

Soon to retire Paddy McCourt hit the back of the net to hand his side a 1-nil win in Ballyboffey.

The sides meet again on Friday, with the winners claiming the final place in the Premier Division next season.

GAELIC GAMES

2009 All-Ireland champions Kilmacud Crokes are the top team in the capital once again.

Paul Mannion scored 1-06 as Crokes overcame St Judes by 2-12 to 13-points in the Dublin Senior Football Championship final at Parnell Park.

The Stillorgan men can now look forward to clash with Meath kingpins Dunboyne in the Leinster Championship.



RUGBY

Munster head-coach Johann van Graan has ruled out a return to the Blue Bulls.

Reports last week had linked him with a return to his native South Africa, but he insists he’s committed to remaining at Thomond Park.

Van Graan is contracted to the southern province until the end of the 2020 season and he says he’s loving the ‘journey’ at the Reds.

