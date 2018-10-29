MOTORSPORT

Donegal pair Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney made their long trip to West Cork well worthwhile when their two wheel drive Escort scored a rare victory over four wheel drive opposition in the Skibbereen West Lodge Hotel Fastnet Rally based in Bantry. They finished 21 seconds ahead of the Fiesta World Rally Car of Welsh visitor and former Irish National Rally champion Melvyn Evans and his local co-driver Sean Hayde.

Last year’s rally winner Daragh O’Riordan’s Fiesta set the early pace but soon retired, with Daniel Cronin from Ballylickey topping the order after stage two in his similar car, but he too dropped out. This left Tourish leading from Evans for the rest of the day, with the Stafford cousins from Wexford finishing third in their Darrian.





Killarney’s Colin O’Donoghue was the clear winner of the Junior class, more than two minutes ahead of Barry Archer from Ballycotton.

RACING

The 3-day Galway October Bank Holiday meeting concludes this afternoon where the first of another eight-race card begins at 12.40pm.

The €20,000 Kone Handicap (1.45) over an extended mile is the richest race on the card and is headed by Top Notch Tonto trained in Monasterevin by Jarath Fahey who also runs stable companion and course and distance winner Dream Walker, who looks the pick of the pair with Chris Hayes booked to ride.

Aidan O’Brien, fresh from his Doncaster Group 1 success with Magna Grecia on Saturday, is doubly represented in the opening Irish Stallion Farms EBF (Fillies) Maiden (12.40). His son Donnacha, who enjoyed more big race success aboard the former at the weekend, is on board the twice-raced Delphinia while Seamie Heffernan is booked for Flowing Peach who ran third on her debut at Leopardstown earlier this month.

Shane Crosse will be hoping to maintain his lead at the head of the Irish apprentice title race. He has five rides at the meeting including two for his boss Joseph O’Brien, Commodus in the www.swordssecurity.com Nursery (1.10) and Tuamhain in the Barna Recycling Handicap (2.55).

The going at Galway is soft.

Wexford stage the second day of their October 2-day fixture with an eight-race NH card starting at 12.20pm.

As one would expect Ireland’s champion Willie Mullins, fresh from his five-timer on Sunday, is well represented with four runners on the card starting in the Nick O’Donnell Memorial Maiden Hurdle (12.20) with the long-absent British import Mister Blue Sky. Formerly under the care of Sylvester Kirk, the four-time winner on the Flat hasn’t race since September last year and coming from his new quarters the grey is sure to know his new job under Ruby Walsh.

Mullins runs Cool Colonnade (Ruby Walsh) and Irish Lass (Paul Townend) in the IRIS First For Racing Rated Novice Hurdle (12.50) while Timi Rolo completes his quartet in the IRIS First For Racing Footage In Ireland Beginners Chase (3.45).

Surprisingly, he doesn’t have a runner in the five-runner M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase (3.10), a race Monasterevin trainer Peter Fahy runs two headed by Peregrine Run and Roger Loughran along with stable companion Mine Row and Richie Deegan.

The going at Wexford is yielding to soft.