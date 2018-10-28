RUGBY

Munster have earned a dramatic 25 points to 24 Pro 14 League win over Glasgow with the last kick of the game at Thomond Park.

The Southern province were 24-10 down with 15 minutes to go, but tries by Alex Wooten and Alby Matthewson cut the gap to 2 points.





Munster won a penalty at the death and Rory Scannell nailed it from 55 metres for another famous win in Limerick.

GREYHOUNDS

There were 2 Kerry winners at Shelbourne Park.

2/1 on favourite Ballymac Tabor took race 2 for Liam Dowling by 4 and a half lengths in 28-92.

The 4th went to 4/1 shot Saeed Tashadelek, for Ballylongford’s Tom Lynch, by 3 lengths in 29-01.

SOCCER

Manchester United host in-form Everton in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Toffees are looking to win a fourth successive game while the hosts kick off the game one-point behind their opponents.

Kick-off is at 4pm.

Ireland winger Robbie Brady could play his first game for Burnley this season when they host Chelsea at lunchtime.

The Dubliner has been out since suffering a knee ligament injury in December.

Chelsea attacker Eden Hazard is a doubt with a back injury.

Arsenal go for a 12th win in-a-row in all competitions when they travel to South London to play Crystal Palace.

Leicester City and West Ham United drew 1-1 in the late game yesterday.

In the SKY Bet Championship Leeds United, who entered the weekend on top of the table, were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest in the evening kick off.

GAELIC GAMES

Reigning All-Ireland champions Corofin defend their Galway Senior Football crown this afternoon.

They face Mountbellew-Moylough in the decider at Pearse Stadium.

Colin Fennelly is an injury doubt for Ballyhale Shamrocks’ Kilkenny Senior Hurling Final against Bennettsbridge at Nowlan Park.

Extra stewards will patrol the sidelines for the Kerry Football decider between Dr Crokes and Dingle.

St Finbarr’s aim to become Cork Football champions for the first time in 33-years when they face Dunhallow in the final at Pairc Ui Chaoimh.

2015 champions Miltown-Malbay play Ennistymon in the Clare Senior Football decider.

Southside rivals Ballyboden St Enda’s and Kilmacud Crokes clash in the Dublin Senior Hurling final replay at Parnell Park.

There’s also a final replay in the London Senior Football between Fulham Irish and Tir Chonaill Gaels.

20-time winners Loughgiel go up against Cushendall in the Antrim Hurling final while the Tipperary football decider pits Ardfinnan against Moyle Rovers.

This evening’s Waterford Football Final sees Kilrossanty play The Nire.

Having won the Wicklow Senior Football title yesterday, there’s a quick turnaround for St Patrick’s this afternoon.

They host Rhode in the opening round of the Leinster Football Championship.

Holders Moorefield make the trip to Mullingar Shamrocks while Wexford’s Shelmaliers host Meath’s Dunboyne.

A place in the semi-finals of the Munster Senior Hurling Championship is the reward for the winners of this afternoon’s clash between Waterford’s Ballygunner and Cork representatives Midleton.

Reigning champions Slaughtneil face Ballycran in the semi-finals of the Ulster Hurling Championship.

ATHLETICS

Around 20-thousand runners will take part in today’s S-S-E Airtricity Dublin Marathon.

Olympians Lizzie Lee, Catriona Jennings and Mick Clohesy and current national champion Gary O’Hanlon are all part of the line-up.

The race gets underway at five-to-nine this morning.

FORMULA ONE

Lewis Hamilton can secure his fifth Formula One title this evening.

The Mercedes driver needs to come only seventh in the Mexican Grand Prix to retain the Championship.

RACING

Jumping action takes centre stage in Ireland today and racing gets underway at the earlier time of 12.35pm in Galway where the Marlin Hotels Group Handicap Chase (1.40) is the highlight on another eight-race card.

Kinsale trainer Robert Tyner’s Don’t Kick Nor Bite seems to have found his way in recent runs and the JP McManus-owned 7-year-old is one of nine runners facing the starter for the featured event headed by the Noel Meade-trained Tout Est Permis owned by Gigginstown House Stud.

The W.B. Gavin & Co Irish Beginners Chase (1.05) was won in 2013 by subsequent Gold Cup hero Don Cossack and last year by Presenting Percy who won the RSA Novices Chase at the Festival last March. This year’s renewal is sure to unearth plenty of subsequent winners over fences and the nine-runner field includes last season’s Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle Cheltenham winner Blow By Blow, representing Gordon Elliott who also runs the JP McManus-owned Touch Base.

Ireland’s champion trainer Willie Mullins holds a strong hand in the seven-runner Annesley Williams Rated Novice Hurdle (2.50) with three challengers. Ruby Walsh teams up Tramore maiden winner Karl Der Grosse who looks the stable pick over the Danny Mullins-ridden Poly Rock and Dorrells Pierji in the hands of Denis O’Regan.

The going at Galway is yielding.

Wexford stage an eight-race card on Sunday with the opener due off at 12.20.

Willie Mullins has five runners at the meeting starting with Panther Soul in the opening Casey Concrete Blocks Maiden Hurdle (12.10) with Paul Townend booked. Runner-up on his hurdling debut at Gowran, he should be involved at the business end again while it’s a similar story with stable companion Sapphire Lady who has her chance under the race conditions in the Casey Tarmacadam Mares Hurdle (12.50). Mullins also runs Chambord Du Lys, the highest rated runner in the six-runner field with Rachael Blackmore booked.

Later in the day Eight And Bob, a costly failure several times since joining Mullins, faces 13 rivals in the Casey Enterprises Handicap Hurdle (2.00) over two miles bidding to improve on his latest effort at Downpatrick when runner-up over a longer trip.

Mullins’ son Patrick makes the trip south for one ride in the concluding bumper at 4.20pm aboard the twice-placed Miss Chevious Girl who faces eight rivals.

The going at Wexford is good with selective watering taking place.

Magna Grecia showed plenty of guts to hand trainer Aidan O’Brien a thrilling ninth win in the Vertem Futurity Trophy.

Twelve months on from Saxon Warrior’s narrow triumph over Roaring Lion, Magna Grecia responded gamely to Donnacha O’Brien’s urgings to repel Phoenix Of Spain.

The winner’s stablemate Western Australia ensured it was a strongly run affair and the complexion of the mile Group 1 changed dramatically in the final furlong as a line of four closed in.

Magna Grecia, a neck second in the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket a fortnight ago, and the Charlie Hills-trained Phoenix Of Spain came to the fore and it was O’Brien’s juvenile who got the verdict after surviving a stewards’ inquiry.

Several of O’Brien’s previous winners of this race – formerly known as the Racing Post Trophy – have gone on to Classic glory and Magna Grecia was cut to 16-1 (from 33-1) for the Derby by Paddy Power.