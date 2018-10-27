RUGBY

There was late heartbreak for Connacht in Bridgend in the Pro 14 last night.

Having fought back from 17-3 down to Ospreys to level the game, Andy Friend’s side conceded last-gasp Dan Evans try to lose the game 22-17.





A pair of Stuart McCloskey tries helped Ulster get back to winning ways last night.

Dan McFarland’s side picked up a bonus point in a 36-18 victory over the Dragons at Kingspan Stadium.

Dan Leavy and Rob Kearney are back in the Leinster side for tonight’s trip to Benetton.

Kick off at the Stadio Monigo is at 3.

Meanwhile, Keith Earls returns to the wing for Munster’s meeting with Glasgow Warriors at Thomond Park.

That one has a 5.15 start.

SOCCER

Cork City warmed-up for next week’s FAI Cup final by thrashing Bray 5-1 at Turner’s Cross last night.

Kieran Sadlier scored a hat-trick for the Leesiders.

Pat Hoban is a doubt for that Cup final having been forced off injured in Dundalk’s 1-1 draw away to Bohemians.

Sligo Rovers beat Shamrock Rovers 2-nil under the gaze of new manager Liam Buckley.

While St. Pat’s new boss Harry Kenny will have been pleased by their 5-nil thrashing of Derry City.

And Waterford signed off on the season with a 4-1 victory at home to Limerick.

Liverpool are looking to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp’s side welcome Cardiff to Anfield, a fixture Liverpool haven’t lost since Bill Shankly’s first game in charge of the club in 1959.

Watford will look to arrest a poor run of home form when Huddersfield visit Vicarage Road.

Brighton and Wolves meet in the top flight for the first time in 36-years.

Newcastle make the long trip to Southampton.

And Fulham welcome Bournemouth to Craven Cottage.

In the 5.30 kickoff, Leicester take on West Ham.

QPR are up to seventh in the Championship after a 1-nil win at home to Aston Villa.

Tottenham remain unable to name a date for their move back to a renovated White Hart Lane.

The new stadium was supposed to be open in September, but has been subject to several delays.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy says that all home games up to the end of this year will be played at Wembley.

Levy blames delays from the new stadium’s contractors for the continued uncertainty.

GAELIC GAMES

A fifth Limerick hurling title in seven years is the carrot for Na Piarsaigh this evening, as they face a Doon side who have lost on both their final appearances.

Clonkill are aiming to win a record-equalling fifteenth county championship when they face Raherney in this afternoon’s Westmeath Hurling final.

And the Wicklow Football Championship is also up for grabs, with Rathnew and St. Patrick’s replaying their final in Aughrim.

RACING

Michael Halfrod is a man who needs no introdcution around Dundalk and he struck in the feature Cooley Stakes there with Surrounding.

A winner on her latest visit to the track, Surrounding battled past long-time leader Could It Be Love to win in the colours of Peter Newell, which were carried by Shane Foley.

Shane Crosse is now three winners clear in the race to be crowned champion apprentice after guiding James Lambe’s Reverberation to victory in the Sheils Restaurant & Apple Orchard Group Handicap at Dundalk.

Reverberation ran out a convincing winner for the Dungannon-based handler and was returned a 7-2 chance.

Racing gets underway at 1.25pm at Leopardstown today where the Group 3 TheTote.com Eyrefield Stakes (4.15) is the richest race on the card, the final Flat fixture of the season at the Dublin track.

The nine-runner field includes three Joseph O’Brien-trained challengers with leading apprentice Shane Crosse taking the mount on Millswyn, while stable companion Cosmic Horizon will carry the hopes of Irish Rugby coach Joe Schmidt and is partnered by Gary Halpin. The O’Brien trio is completed with Elleanthus with Shane Foley booked to ride.

Dermot Weld won this corresponding race with Vinnie Roe in 2000 and he’ll fancy his chances again with Masaff who scored on his debut before running third in the Group 2 KPMG Champions Juvenile at Leopardstown on Longines Irish Champions Weekend.

Coolcullen trainer Jim Bolger is doubly represented with last weekend’s Killavullan Stakes runner-up Guaranteed the stable pick under Kevin Manning along with the maiden Oiche Re Gealai and Rory Cleary.

Aidan O’Brien, successful 12 months ago with Flag Of Honour, has booked veteran rider Niall McCullagh for his sole challenger Sovereign while the Ger Lyons-trained pair Zander and Kestrel Prince complete the field.

Lyons is represented with Psychedelic Funk in the 11-runner Thetote.com Knockaire Stakes (3.05), a race he is bidding to win for the first time. The race also includes the progressive King’s Field from the Joseph O’Brien yard with stable companion Damselfly also in the line-up.

O’Brien’s improving Perfect Tapatino will bid to follow up his victory at Leopardstown last weekend in the €50,000 Tote October Handicap (4.50), a race his father Aidan won three years ago with Prospector.

The going at Leopardstown is good, good to firm in places.

The first day of the Galway October Bank Holiday three-day meeting gets underway at 1.35pm with eight races down for decision.

The Faber Audiovisuals Handicap Hurdle (4.25) has a prizefund of €27,000 and has attracted a field of 11 headed by the Charles Byrnes-trained dual winning hurdler Off You Go under Mark Enright. His owner JP McManus is also represented in the race with Hearts Are Trumps with Mark Walsh booked aboard the Des McDonogh-trained 5yo so the market should prove quite interesting.

A field of six go to post for the SANSERV Rated Novice Chase (2.05) headed by Abbey Magic whose trainer Henry De Bromhead has won the last two runnings of this contest with Killiney Court (2016) and Calino D’airy 12 months ago.

The going at Galway is yielding.