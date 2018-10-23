SOCCER

Arsenal have replaced arch rivals Tottenham in the top 4 of the Premier League.

They came from behind to beat Leicester City 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium and stretch their remarkable run.





It is the Gunners 10th consecutive victory in all competitions.

Mezut Ozil was in sparklingly form, netting the equaliser before helping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score twice.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery admits they need to sort out their slow starts http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/threeone.mp3



Bray Wanderers have recorded their first win since July.

A John Sullivan goal five minutes into added time handed the Seagull’s a 2-1 victory over Derry City in last night’s S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division match at the Carlisle Grounds.

Sligo Rovers and Bohemians drew 1 all at the Showgrounds.



Cristiano Ronaldo is back at Old Trafford tonight.

The 33-year old will lead the Juventus attack against his old side Manchester United in Group H of the Champions League.

The Portugal captain insists his game is not being affected by an allegation of rape, which he denies.

Addressing the matter last night, Ronaldo claims his ‘lawyers are confident’, and ‘the truth is coming’.

He insist he is a role model http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ronaldo-1.mp3

Kick off is at 8, and by then Valencia may have turned up the heat on Jose Mourinho’s side in the group.

They can pull level on points with United with a win away to Young Boys in the early kick-off.



Pep Guardiola is still downplaying expectations of his Manchester City side in the competition.

They are in Ukraine to face Shakhtar Donetsk in Group F.

Elsewhere, group leaders Lyon travel to Hoffenheim.

Real Madrid head coach Julen Lopetegui is facing the sack, ahead of their home game against Viktoria Plzen tonight.

The defending champions have lost each of their last three games ahead of the visit of the Czech champions.



GAELIC GAMES

Roscommon’s wait to appoint Kevin McStay’s successor continues.

They were expected to ratify 2002 All Ireland-winner with Armagh Aidan O’Rourke as the new senior football manager at a County Board meeting last night.

But Roscommon say their preferred candidate as manager needs more time to confirm an additional member of his backroom team.

O’Rourke previously managed Louth between 2012 and 2014, and has worked as a selector with Down and Kildare in the past.



RACING

There is an eight-race card at Gowran Park this afternoon.

The first goes to post at 1.45

Ben Coen, who is just two winners behind Shane Crosse in the race to become champion apprentice, has a good chance of closing the gap when he teams up with Gavin Cromwell’s hat-trick seeking Innamorare in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Handicap [4.15].

Innamorare, a winner at Leopardstown on Saturday, is being turned out quickly by Cromwell, who also runs Pandagreen in the race.

It would seem that the big national hunt trainers aren’t the only people doing a rain dance as John Hayden will surely need the skies to open for mudlark William Ashford ahead of the Callan Handicap [3.45].

A previous course and distance winner, William Ashford caught the eye when an unlucky third at the track last month, and he will be ridden once again by Tom Madden, who has been aboard the gelding for all three of his career wins.

The ground is currently being descried as yielding.

It is set to be an anxious few hours for Gavin Cromwell and the connections of Princess Yaiza, with the improving three-year-old not guaranteed a run in the Group 1 Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Churchill Downs on Saturday week.

Entries have closed and connections will know this evening whether they get a run in the Filly & Mare Turf; otherwise it’ll be the Marathon.