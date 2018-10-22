RACQUETBALL

At the 35th Kilkenny Open the Tralee club was represented by Michael Lynch, who played in the Over 50s singles, and won the final against Billy Walsh 15/7, 10/15, 11/4.

SOCCER





Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman insists Martin O’Neill has the backing of the players, and has hit back at recent criticism.

The Donegal defender made his return from injury for Everton in their 2-nil Premier League victory over Crystal Palace yesterday.

Coleman sat out Ireland’s Nations Cup games against Denmark and Wales last week, but is unhappy with the analysis of former team mate Keith Andrews http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/coleman-4.mp3

Arsenal play Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

A win will send the Gunners ahead of their North London rivals Tottenham and up to 4th on the Premier League table.

Sligo Rovers welcome Bohemians to the Showgrounds in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division.

Derry City are the visitors to the Carlisle Grounds.

RUGBY

Leinster coach Leo Cullen has expressed his frustration following his team’s first Champions Cup defeat in 11 games.

The Province were beaten 28 – 27 by fellow four time champions Toulouse in France.

Leinster trailed by 14 points midway through the first half, but tries from Sean O’Brien, James Ryan and Sean Cronin ensured a least a losing bonus point.

Cullen has praised his side’s fighting spirit http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leocullen-1.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

All Ireland champions Carnacon held on to their county title with a nine goal victory over Knockmore in the Mayo Ladies Football final yesterday.

Kicked out of the competition due to row involving the county team, Carnacon were later reinstated and can now continue the defence of their Connacht and All Ireland titles.

Leinster champions Moorefield have retained the Kildare Senior Football crown.

Crossmaglen have become Armagh champions for the first time since 2015.

The Dublin Senior Hurling final will be replayed at Parnell Park next Sunday.

Kilmacud Crokes and Ballyboden St Enda’s could not be separated after extra time.

Naomh Eanna have claimed their first ever Wexford senior title.

Ballyea are the Clare hurling champions and Clonoulty Rossmore won the Tipperary crown.

GOLF

Play resumes this morning at the weather delayed Andalucia Masters in Valderrama

With 10 holes to play Shane Lowry is in a tie for 3rd place on 6 under par, 4 shots behind the leader Sergio Garcia.

Gavin Moynihan is in a tie for sixth place on 4 under.

MOTORSPORT

Kimi Raikkonen has claimed his first victory in more than five years at the U-S Grand Prix in Texas.

The Ferrari driver finished ahead of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton was third, moving to the verge of winning his fifth world title.

RACING

Aidan O’Brien and his son Joseph dominated the training ranks at Naas when between them they bagged five winners.

Curly rounded off a treble for O’Brien senior when making every yard in the Rathasker Bungle Inthejungle EBF Bluebell Stakes to provide winning rider Seamie Heffernan with a double on the day having earlier teamed up with stable companion Sarrocchi for his boss in the Clodovil Irish EBF Garnet Stakes.

Champion elect Donnacha O’Brien got the afternoon off to a winning start aboard San Andreas to initiate his father’s treble in the six furlong maiden while he later partnered Downdraft to arrive late on the scene and land the Matchbook Handicap for brother Joseph, who earlier saddled 16/1 shot Rainbow Moonstone to score under leading apprentice Shane Crosse.

Crosse, who was registering his 22nd winner of the season in the process, intends appealing the two day ban he picked up for careless riding at Dundalk on Friday evening.

Following the victory of Jury Duty in the American Grand National at Faraway Hills on Saturday evening, the globetrotting Gordon Elliott put the seal on a memorable weekend by sending out Penny Jane to land the feature coopsuperstores.ie Handicap Chase at Cork on Sunday.

Ridden by Denis O’Regan, the daughter of King’s Theatre was being ridden along and had plenty to do turning in, but she gradually made up the ground and went on from the last, despite drifting left, to beat Lakemilan by a couple of lengths.