BOXING

Former World Amateur champions Katie Taylor and Michael Conlan both extended their unbeaten records in the professional ranks in the early hours of the morning.

2012 Olympic champion Taylor retained her WBA and IBF world lightweight titles with a unanimous points win over Cindy Serrano in Boston.





The three judges gave all 10 rounds to the Bray boxer who has now won 11 from 11.

Michael Conlan made it nine wins from nine with a seventh-round stoppage of Nicola Cipolletta in Las Vegas.

GAELIC GAMES

There’s another busy afternoon ahead with 17 more county finals down for decision.

Among the hurling county finals, Ballyea and Cratloe meet in the Clare decider from 3.30

At the same time, Clonoulty Rossmore face Nenagh Eire Og at Semple Stadium in the Tipperary final

Ballyboden St. Enda’s take on Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin final at Parnell Park from 4.

In football, Crossmaglen play Ballymacnab at the Athletic Grounds in the Armagh final

Gweedore and Naomh Conaill contest the Donegal final

In the Tyrone decider, Coalisland play Killyclogher at Healy Park

All those games get underway at 4.

At 3.30, Mullingar Shamrocks and St Lomans go head to head at Cusack Park in the Westmeath final

The Kildare final will see Athy and Moorefield meet in Newbridge.



RUGBY

In the European Champions Cup Ulster lost by 44 points to 12 at Racing.



After a comprehensive beating of Wasps in round one, Leinster are away to Toulouse in the Pool stage of the European Champions Cup this afternoon.

The champions are bidding for an 11th straight win in the competition.

3.15 is the start time.



SOCCER

Liverpool have joined leaders Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

Mo Salah scored in the first half as the Reds beat Huddersfield 1-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium.

In the Premier League today, Everton play Crystal Palace at Goodison Park at 4.

Rangers are away to Hamilton in the Scottish Premiership.



Barcelona star Lionel Messi will miss El Clasico against Real Madrid next week after fracturing his arm during the win over Sevilla.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton will start the US Grand Prix in Texas on pole position as he bids to wrap up a 5th Formula 1 world drivers’ crown today.

He will be champion if he wins and Sebastian Vettel finishes worse than second.



GAELIC GAMES

Ballintubber are the Mayo senior football champions.

Diarmuid O’Connor kicked the winning score as they edged Breaffy by 12 points to 1-8 in Castlebar.



RACING

Following his victories in the English and Irish Grand Nationals earlier this year, trainer Gordon Elliott has added the American Grand National to his collection.

Robbie Power rode Jury Duty to victory at Far Hills last night.



There are meetings here at home today at Naas and Cork.