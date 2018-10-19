BOXING

Jason Quigley remains on course for a world title shot.

The Donegal boxer has defended his N-A-B-F middleweight title by beating Mexican veteran Freddy Herandez in Los Angeles.





Quigley was pushed all the way, but eventually claimed his 15th career win with a unanimous decision from the judges.



RUGBY

Rob Kearney and Dan Leavy are injury doubts for Leinster’s Champions Cup clash with Toulouse on Sunday.

Leavy was a late withdrawal from last week’s win over Wasps, while Kearney was forced off in the second half due to a quad injury.

It means Jordan Larmour could be switched to full back.

The 21 year old is looking forward to the trip to France::::amrugby http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/amrugby.mp3

Munster could name unchanged side for tomorrow’s game with Gloucester at Thomond Park.

Conor Murray and Keith Earls remain injured.



On the pitch, there’s action in Ulster’s Pool 4 tonight.

Welford Road plays host to two sides seeking first wins of this season’s competition, with Leicester taking on Scarlets.



SOCCER

Dundalk will be presented with the S-S-E Airtricity Premier Division trophy tonight.

Sligo Rover visit Oriel Park.

Derry City’s final home game of the season sees them entertain a Cork City side fine-tuning for the F-A-I Cup final.

Bohemians make the trip to the seaside to face Bray Wanderers,

Limerick entertain St. Pat’s.

And at 8, Shamrock Rovers welcome Waterford to Tallaght.



There’s nothing to choose between Finn Harps and Drogheda ahead of tonight’s second leg of their First Division playoff.

They’re tied at 1-1 after last week’s first leg at United Park.

Kick off tonight in Ballybofey is at 7.45, and Limerick await the winners.



Sheffield Wednesday will look to stretch their unbeaten run to five Championship games tonight.

They play host to Middlesbrough, a side two-places above them in the table.



GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Gavin Moynihan are among 60 golfers that need to complete their first rounds at the Andalucia Masters in Valderrama this morning.

Both men are level par, following a first day in Spain that saw delays due to inclement weather.

England’s Ashley Chesters heads the field on 5-under.

And Shane Lowry is nicely placed on 2-under par, after opening with a 69.

The Offalyman feels the weather could have a big impact on the tournament::::::weather http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/weather-1.mp3



RACING

Sizing John could return to action before Christmas according to his trainer Jessica Harrington.

The 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero hasn’t been seen in public since disappointing in the Leopardstown Christmas Chase last December and was being prepared to defend his Cheltenham crown last March when he sustained a pelvic injury.

The Moone trainer has the tote.com Fortria Chase at Navan on November 11 possibly on his agenda before returning to Leopardstown for the Christmas Chase on December 27.

Should he not make his seasonal bow at Navan, the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown on December 9, a race he won last season, is also under consideration.

“He’s very good and I’m very happy with him. We could look at the Fortria or Christmas with him or maybe the Durkan and miss Christmas, I don’t know. We’ll see,” said his trainer on Thursday.

Dundalk stage another eight-race card this evening where the Al Basti Equiworld Mercury Stakes (8.00) is the richest race down for decision.

First run in 2008, this five-furlong contest has been upgraded to Group 3 status this year and has attracted four overseas challengers including the Robert Cowell-trained Encore d’Or who has ten career wins to his credit and has won his last two starts for the Newmarket trainer. British-trained runners have won six of the ten runnings including the last four.

Aidan O’Brien has three of the nine runners declared with Lost Treasure looking the pick of the trio in the hands of his son Donnacha while Curragh trainer Darren Bunyan has declared Hit The Bit who disappointed last time when finishing down the field in the Prix De L’Abbaye in Longchamp.

Al Basti Equiworld are also sponsoring the grooms canteen for the second consecutive Friday at the Louth venue, underlining their continued support of Irish stable staff.

A field of 13 face the starter in the €25,000 Book Your Christmas Party Dundalk Handicap (6.30) including last year’s winner Katiymann trained by Mick Halford. The Kildangan trainer enjoyed a four-timer at this venue last Friday when Katiymann was beaten into second place behind Aussie Valentine but should hopefully be involved at the business end again.

The going on the Polytrack at Dundalk is standard.