SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland return to training today as the countdown continues to the crucial UEFA Nations League clash with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Midfielder Callum O’Dowda is the only new injury concern.





The 23-year-old complained of feeling dizzy following a collision in Saturday’s nil all draw with Denmark and is being monitored by medical staff.

Portsmouth striker Ronan Curtis has linked up with the squad after featuring for the Ireland Under-21s in Israel last week.

Ireland currently lie at the foot of their group, but manager Martin O’Neill is looking to build on the weekend’s result. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/ONeill-1.mp3

Wales will be without Gareth Bale.

The Welsh F-A says the Real Madrid star won’t travel to Dublin.

Bale missed Wales 4-1 defeat to Spain on Thursday and is returning to his club for treatment on muscle fatigue.

England take on Spain in Seville this evening.

Northern Ireland play Bosnia and Herzegovina in Sarajevo.

GAELIC GAMES

Imokilly have been crowned Cork Senior Hurling Champions for the second year in a row.

Seamus Harnedy scored 1-06 as they retained thier title with a 4-19 to 1-18 victory over Midleton at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Last year’s All-Ireland runners up Na Piarsaigh will contest their fifth Limerick Hurling final in six years after a 4 point win over Kilmallock.

St Jude’s will face Kilmacud Crokes in the Dublin football final, after beating three in a row chasing St Vincents by 2-11 to 0-08.

Castlehaven and Duhallow will meet again after their Cork semi final replay ended level at 1-18 to 2-15.

RACING

There is an eight race card at Gowran Park today, with the first going to the post at 1.55.

The first division of the Join Gowran Park Racing Club Handicap (3.55) is headed by the Denis Hogan-trained Stormy Air who goes in search of his third consecutive win this month. He opened his account under Saturday’s Newmarket Cesarewitch-winning rider Seamie Heffernan at Cork before adding to that success at the same venue last Wednesday in the hands of Killian Hennessy, who teams up again here against 15 rivals.

The second division 30 minutes later at 4.25pm is another 16-runner affair headed by the Ado McGuinness-trained Piper Bomb who has one win to her credit at Dundalk from 20 starts. Fethard trainer Joe Murphy has hit form in recent weeks and he is represented here with Naas third Solomons Seal while Kildangan trainer Mick Halford, fresh from his Dundalk four-timer last Friday, has the lightly-raced Kodianna.

Every race on the card has a maximum field and the Gowran Park Racing Club Nursery Handicap (3.25) is headed by Larmour whose trainer Joseph O’Brien, victorious with Iridessa in the Group 1 bet365 Fillies Mile at Newmarket last Friday, also runs Ozone who hinted ability when third in a similar contest at Navan last month.

The going at Gowran Park is heavy.

Willie Mullins fired seven darts at the Irish Cesarewitch at Navan but none of them had the answer to the late charge of the John Murphy-trained Brazos who caused an upset to score at 16-1 under Shane Foley. Upton-based trainer Murphy is best known for sending out Newmill to win the 2006 Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Davids Charm, who took up a prominent position for much of the way, was one-and-three-quarter-lengths back in second, while Tony Martin’s Mr Everest kept on admirably in third.

Sandymount Duke built up a useful lead during the middle part of the race but there was plenty of scrimmaging in behind as Like An Open Book unseated Julie Burke, badly hampering Ballydoyle’s Cliffs Of Dooneen, who was pulled-up by Donnacha O’Brien. Nessun Dorma fared best of the Mullins septet in fourth with the Closutton maestro also responsible for the well-backed 5-1 joint-favourite Exchange Rate who was fifth.