SOCCER

Martin O’Neill’s men have their first points of the Nations League campaign after a dull scoreless draw at the Aviva

There were few chances and not much quality on offer but the positives on the night were decent performances from Callum Robinson and Matt Doherty making his first competitive start





There’ll be plenty to work on before Wales visit the Aviva on Tuesday but for now it’s a first point of the campaign for the Boys in Green



RUGBY

Ulster started their Heineken Champions Cup campaign with a 24 – 10 win over Leicester at Kingspan Stadium

Alan O’Connor, Will Addison and Jakob Stockdale with the tries



GOLF

Eddie Pepperell’s the man to catch into the final day of golf’s British Masters.

He’ll tee off later with a three shot lead over the field at nine-under-par.

Paul Dunne’s one-over into the fourth round with Shane Lowry and Padraig Harrington both two-over.



GAELIC GAMES

It’s a bumper after ahead of County Finals across the country.

In gaelic football – Kilcoo’s bid to win the Down Senior Football title for the sixth successive year sees them go up against Burren at Paric Esler.

New champions will be crowned in Meath where Dunboyne and Summerhill face off at Pairc Tailteann.

34-time winners Rathnew tackle St Patrick’s in the Wicklow decider with the Wexford final pitting Shelmaliers against Kilanerin

The top two clubs in Roscommon football history contest the final for the first time in 21-years with Clann na Gael taking on former All-Ireland Club champions St Brigid’s at the Hyde.

Rhode chase their third title in-a-row when they face Ferbane in the Offaly decider while Portlaoise chase a 13th Laois crown since 2000 when they play O’Dempsey’s at O’Moore Park.

Tourlestrane defend their Sligo crown against record 20-time champions Tubbercurry while Mohill defend their Leitrim football title against Aughawillan at Carrick-on-Shannon.

And it’s take two for Abbeylara and Mullinalaghta in the Longford Senior Football Final Replay.

There’s also four hurling finals.

Holders Imokilly go up against Midleton in the Cork decider with Mount Leinster Rangers defending their Carlow crown against St Mullin’s.

Toreen go in search of a record 29th Mayo Senior Hurling title when they face Ballyhaunis while the London decider sees Robert Emmets face St Gabriels



CYCLING

Sam Bennett will wear the sprint leader’s blue jersey into today’s final stage at cycling’s Tour of Turkey.

Nicolas Roche is tenth on the general classification and within 10-seconds of the lead ahead of the sprint into Istanbul.



RACING

Willie Mullins has seven of the 25 runners in this afternoon’s Irish Cesarewitch – a race he’s won twice in the last three years.

The 100-thousand Euro two-mile handicap is the highlight of a marathon eight-race card at Navan, venue where the first is off at twenty-five-to-two.

The Ladbrokes Munster National Handicap Chase takes centre stage on a seven-race jumps card at Limerick.

Racing gets underway in Limerick at ten-to-two.

