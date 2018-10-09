SOCCER

Cork City are into a fourth consecutive F-A-I Cup final after a 2-1 win over Bohemians in last night’s semi-final replay at Turner’s Cross.

Goals from Graham Cummins and Karl Sheppard had Cork 2-nil up at the break.





A 40-yard contender for goal of the season from Ian Morris brought Bohs back into the game.

But Cork held on, and four the fourth time in a row they’ll meet Dundalk in the final at the Aviva on November 4th.

Cork Boss John Caufield says his side dominated http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CorkCity.mp3



Drogheda are through to the next phase of the First Division playoffs after beating Shelbourne on penalties at Tolka Park.

The Drogs won 2-1 on the night, levelling the tie at 2-2 so penalties were required and it was Drogheda who emerged 4-2 winners after spot kicks

They’ll face Finn Harps at United Park on Friday night in the first leg of the First Division playoff final.



The Republic of Ireland squad will stage an open training session at the Aviva Stadium this morning.

Martin O’Neill’s side are preparing for back-to-back Nations League games at the Lansdowne Road venue with Denmark and Wales.

The Welsh could be without Gareth Bale for that game on Tuesday week, as the Real Madrid forward missed training yesterday with a groin issue.

There are also reports that Danish star man Christian Eriksen will miss Saturday’s clash at the Aviva with an abdominal injury



Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be investigated by The FA for comments made after Saturday’s win against Newcastle.

He was caught on camera at full time at Old Trafford appearing to utter something in Portuguese.

Mourinho could face a touchline ban if he used offensive, insulting or abusive language.



Colin Bell is without a host of experienced players for this evening’s friendly away to Poland.

Defender Harriet Scott and forward Leanne Kiernan yesterday pulled out of the squad through injury.

Their withdrawals follow the recent retirements of Aine O’Gorman and Karen Duggan.

Kick off in Ostroda is at 5 o’clock, Irish time.



GAELIC GAMES

Brian Cody will be in charge of the Kilkenny hurlers for a 21st year.

He was ratified for 2019 at last night’s meeting of the county board.

YOUTH OLYMPICS



Sligo swimmer Mona McSharry narrowly missed out on a medal at the Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires last night.

The world junior champion finished just a fifth-of-a-second down on bronze in the 50-metre breaststroke final.

Niamh Coyne was fifth.

Both return to the pool this afternoon for the heats of the 100-metre breaststroke.

In the gymnastics., Emma Slevin qualified for the final of the women’s vault by placing 4th in the qualifiers.

She’s back for the uneven bars today, and is currently 8th in the overall competition.



RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Galway this afternoon where the first is off at 2.05.

The Guinness Handicap Chase (4.50) over an extended two-and-a-quarter miles is the featured event on a seven-race card.

The field is headed by top-weight Powersbomb trained in Strandhill by Brian McMahon and also includes last year’s winner Presenting Mahler trained in Templemore by John Ryan, also represented with stable companion Draycott Place.

Waterford trainer Henry De Bromhead has three declared, Killiney Court, Show And Go and Surf Instructor while Caragh-based trainer Arthur Moore runs Gentleman Duke, one of three contestants owned by JP McManus whose famous colours are also carried aboard the Enda Bolger-trained William Du Berlais and Teachers Pet from the Philip Dempsey yard. Of the others, handicap recruit Penny Jane makes her return to action following over a year off since scoring with the minimum of fuss for Gordon Elliott at Sligo and could potentially be well-handicapped here.

Diamond Hill who crumpled on landing last time at the second last flight and almost exited losing her chance in the process at Listowel reappears in the opening Mervue Maiden Hurdle (2.05). Her trainer Willie Mullins also runs hurdling debutante Sancta Simona, who won her bumper at Kilbeggan last May before been acquired by new owner JP McManus. She could only manage third last time in Listowel but has obvious claims here along with another Mullins challenger Suinda owned by Luke McMahon and ridden by his 7lb claimer amateur son Aubrey.

Mooncoin trainer Eoin Doyle sent out Fiesole to win easily at Tipperary on Sunday and he runs his ultra consistent Ingleby Mackenzie in the GalwayPubs.com Handicap Hurdle (3.15), his sole challenger on the card. This gelding has won four times already this year including once on the Flat and his fans will be expecting another bold showing here.

The going at Galway is yielding, soft in places.

Willie Mullins is planning to mount a strong challenge for the Dubai Stg£500,000 Cesarewitch on Saturday, when Stratum – general 6-1 favourite for the Newmarket marathon – and Limini will be on his team.

Speaking on Monday, Mullins said: “We’ve seven left in the race and I would imagine we’ll run a few. Stratum and Limini are intended runners and we’ll decide what others will run later in the week. Some of them are also in the Irish Cesarewitch at Navan on Sunday.”

He added: “We’re looking forward to running Stratum at Newmarket and we’ve been happy with Limini since her win at Leopardstown on Irish Champions weekend.”

Stratum has run three times in Britain this season, finishing third in the Ascot Stakes before winning the JLT Cup at Newbury in July.

He was sent off 3-1 favourite for the Ebor at York last month but finished only 12th, having been denied a clear run in the straight.

Irish-trained horses have been successful in the Cesarewitch only three times with Leg Spinner, trained by Tony Martin, the most recent winner in 2007. While Stratum is clear favourite for the 2m2f handicap, Limini is also among the market leaders, as are two of Mullins’ other candidates, Low Sun and Uradel – all three featuring around the 12-1 mark.

Noel Meade and his long-standing owner Patricia Hunt have a nice horse to look forward to in the shape of Tipperary Bumper winner First Approach.

Ridden by Mark O’Hare, First Approach made a successful reappearance but was made work hard to do so, getting the better of Doctor Geoff by just a neck in the finish.