SOCCER

John Terry says he’s retiring from playing after “23 incredible years”.

The former Chelsea and England captain won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, as well as the Champions League and Europa League during his time at Stamford Bridge.





He earned 78 international caps, scoring six goals

Terry had been without a club since leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he apologised to Gabriel Jesus for not letting him take a penalty in their goalless Premier League draw at Liverpool.

Riyad Mahrez had the chance to send the champions clear at the top of the table late in the game – but missed his spot kick

Guardiola says he had confidence in Mahrez stepping up http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Pep.mp3

City head into the international break leading the Premier League on goal difference.

Chelsea are second following their 3-nil win at Southampton.

Arsenal are up to fourth – and just two points behind the top three – after hammering Fulham 5 – 1

Celtic are just three points off the top of the Scottish Premiership table this morning.

The champions thrashed St Johnstone 6-nil – while leaders Hearts went down to a 3-1 defeat at Rangers.

The Republic of Ireland squad will train for the first time this morning ahead of a massive week for the team.

Manager Martin O’Neill is gearing his players up for UEFA Nations League against two teams who have beaten his side in recent times

The Boys in Green need to take points from the back–to-back games against Denmark and Wales in Dublin after the opening defeat to the Welsh last month.

The Irish Daily Mail FAI Cup semi-final replay between Cork City and Bohemians kicks off at Turners Cross at 7:30 this evening

The teams played out a 1-1 draw last Sunday, after a late Kieran Sadlier penalty secured a second chance for the Leesiders

F1

Lewis Hamilton says he’s going to keep pushing himself after closing in on a fifth Formula One world title.

The Mercedes driver extended his lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel to 67 points with victory in the Japanese Grand Prix.

RACING

Tipperary stage their final fixture of 2018 on Monday afternoon where the first of seven races is due off at 1.40pm.

The €16,000 Schooling At Tipperary Rated Novice Chase (4.15) is the most valuable race on their jumping card where Jessica Harrington, fresh from her PWC Champion Chase victory with Woodland Opera at Gowran, is sending two runners to compete. Robbie Power, on board 10-length winner Woodland Opera on Saturday, teams up with recent Sligo runner-up Fintara while Donie McInerney is booked aboard Flaviana, who didn’t jump well on her last start when favourite at Sligo before eventually unseating her rider Robbie Power on that occasion at the fifth fence.

Ireland’s champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins has two runners on the card with Paul Townend teaming up aboard the twice-raced Sweet Flight in the opening Join Tipperary Supporters Club Maiden Hurdle (1.40). He won his bumper at Wexford before finishing second on his hurdling debut afterwards in Tramore and might be capable of better with that initial experience behind him.

Mullins’ Miss Chevious Girl was beaten into third on her debut at the Galway Festival after starting favourite in August but she should have her supporters again in the concluding Season Finale Bumper (5.20) with son Patrick doing the steering aboard the Blue Blood Racing Club-owned mare.

The going at Tipperary is good.