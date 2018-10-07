RUGBY

Munster lost at Leinster in the Pro14.

They went down 30-22.





SOCCER

Manchester United have a first win in five games.

Jose Mourinho’s men fought back from two goals down to beat Newcastle 3-2 at Old Trafford in the Premier League.

3 games in the Premier League today

The action gets underway at midday when Fulham welcome Arsenal to Craven Cottage

The Gunners are aiming for six successive wins in the Premier League within a single season for the first time since 2016

At 2:15 Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways, after two league draws in a row. They travel to St Mary’s to face a Southampton side who are without a home win this season

There’s a top of the table clash at 4 O’clock

Defending champions Manchester City look for their first win at Anfield since 2003 when they go up against fellow early season pace-setters Liverpool

Despite their good home record against City, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp knows it's going to be a tough task today



In the Championship Blackburn were 1-nil winners at Bolton.

2 matches today in the Scottish Premiership

At 3 Steven Gerrard’s Rangers take on top of the table Hearts

While half an hour later St Johnstone welcome struggling Celtic to McDiarmid Park

MMA

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC ended in defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Challenging for the lightweight title in Las Vegas, McGregor tapped out to a submission move in the fourth round.

But after the fight it descended into chaos as Nurmagomedov leapt out of the Octagon and into McGregor’s corner, starting a brawl with Dillon Danis.

McGregor was then attacked in the ring after members of Nurmagomedov’s entourage jumped into the Octagon.

GOLF

AIG Cups and Shields

All Ireland Finals

At Thurles

AIG Senior Cup

Semi Finals

At Thurles

Dungarvan 1 Royal Portrush 4

Alan Thomas lost to Paul Cutler 2 holes; Kevin Stack lost to Andrew Morris 6&5; Gavin Smyth bt Matthew McAlpin 4&3; John Reynolds lost to Richard McCrudden 4&3; Daniel Raher lost to Mark McMurray 3&2

Portmarnock 3.5 Galway 1.5

Conor Purcell bt Liam Power 1 hole; Geoff Lenehan bt Liam Nolan 19th ; James Fox lost to Ronan Mullarney 4&3; Stephen Walsh bt Joe Lyons 2&1; Darragh Coghlan halved with Luke O’Neill

AIG Junior Cup

Semi Finals

At Thurles

Clonmel 2 Fortwilliam 3

Billy Hewitt bt Martin Colohan 5&4; Brian McClean lost to Conor Bradley 2&1; Darragh Lynch bt Declan Hughes 3&2; Jack Alton lost to Gary Currie 2&1; Dennis Conway lost to Eamonn O’Kane 1 hole

Portumna 4 Elm Park 1

Sam Murphy bt Mark P Dunne 6&5; Gerard Lynch bt Paul O’Hanlon 1 hole; Damien Burke bt Paul Roddy 4&3; Michael Flanagan halved with Cian Poland; Eamonn Dervan halved with Timothy Maher

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield

Final

At Thurles

Kinsale 3 Hermitage 2

Robert Walsh Jnr & Keith Webb lost to Sean Pardy & Hugh Chambers 2&1; Eugene O’Callaghan & John Whyte lost to Niall Callanan & Shaun Blackburn 6&4; Brian O’Neill & Barry Dwyer bt Sean Casey & Garry Beagan 2&1; Paul Shanahan & Rhys Reynolds bt Richard Gladney & Louis Hemeryck 19th; Aidan Cremin & Ruairi Dwyer bt Evan Lester & Fergus O’Herlihy 6&5

AIG Junior Cup

Final

Sunday 7th October

0930 – Fortwilliam v Portumna

Gary Brown v Sam Murphy; Conor Bradley v Gerard Lynch; Declan Hughes v Damien Burke; Gary Currie v Michael Flanagan; Eamonn O’Kane v Eamonn Dervan

AIG Senior Cup

Final

1030 – Royal Portrush v Portmarnock

Paul Cutler v Geoff Lenehan; Andrew Morris v Stephen Walsh; Matthew McAlpin v James Fox; Richard McCrudden v Conor Purcell; Mark McMurray v Darragh Coghlan

SHOWJUMPING

The Irish show-jumping team are in the Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona today

Billy Twomey, Anthony Condon, Shane Breen and Darragh Kenny were sixth of the 15 teams with a total of five faults and progressed as one of the top eight teams.

Austria, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Switzerland also qualified.

Today’s final gets underway at 2pm Irish time – with a prize fund of over one-million Euro



RACING

There’s an 8 race card at Tipperary today

The first of the day goes to post at 1.40

Dermot Weld has sent out seven winners of the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Home of Champions Concorde Stakes (2.40) since the race was moved to Tipperary in 1991 and will be bidding to win the race for an eighth time with Yulong Gold Fairy and Imaging representing him.

The Weld pair and the Ger Lyons-trained Psychedelic Funk, winner of the 7½f contest a year ago who will be making his first appearance since landing a Group 3 event on testing ground at Naas in April, head the home team facing a three-strong British challenge.

Karl Burke, who has captured three Group races, including a couple of Group 1s, in Ireland in recent weeks, is represented by Ellthea, who won the Group 3 Park Stakes at Naas last season. She will be making only her third appearance of the year and will be joined by the Mick Channon-trained Dan’s Dream and the William Jarvis-trained Chief Ironside.

Wicklow Brave and Arctic Fire, Grade 1 winners and also winners of the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, take each on for the third time in their long careers in the Grade 3 Horse & Jockey Hotel Hurdle (3.15), formerly the Istabraq Hurdle.

A pair of nine-year-olds owned by Wicklow Bloodstock Ltd, Wicklow Brave, the winner of 14 races, has done all his racing for Willie Mullins whereas seven-time winner Arctic Fire was transferred from Mullins to Denis Cullen’s yard this year and has won over three miles at Cork in August on his second run back after a lengthy absence.

Racing begins at 1.40 and the ground is soft on the Flat track, good to yielding on the hurdle track and just good on the chase course.

Gavin Cromwell’s Pricess Yaiza has long been thought of as a hardy sort, but at Longchamp she showed she’s got more to her than just grit and determination, as she landed the Group 2 Qatar Prix de Royallieu under Andrea Atzeni.

Princess Yaiza took over to lead a furlong from home and had just a neck to spare from the 11-10 favourite Palombe in the finish.

For Cromwell, who is based in County Meath and is best known for his handling of dual Grade One-winning mare Jer’s Girl, it was his greatest triumph on the level.