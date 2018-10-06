SOCCER

Manchester United have dismissed reports that Jose Mourinho will be sacked regardless of their result against Newcastle this evening as nonsense.

This comes after the Mirror reported that a decision’s already been taken to remove the manager who’s without a win in his last four games.





The powers-that-be at Old Trafford have dismissed the speculation as rubbish.

Jose Mourinho’s side welcome Newcastle to Old Trafford this evening and there’s a 5.30 start.

At 3, Tottenham will look to put their Champions League defeat to Barcelona behind them when Cardiff visit Wembley.

Two of this season’s surprise packages meet at Vicarage Road, with Watford facing Bournemouth.

Everton make the trip to Leicester.

In-form Wolves travel to Crystal Palace.

While Burnley face the Premier League’s bottom side, Huddersfield.

Brighton have picked up just their second win of the Premier League season.

Glenn Murray’s fifth goal of the season was enough for a 1-nil win over West Ham at the AmEx.

Before the game, Brighton confirmed that Republic of Ireland defender Shane Duffy had signed a new five-year contract with the club.

Dundalk have secured the SSE Airtricity Premier Division title.

A late goal from Pat Hoban secured a 1-1 draw with St. Patrick’s Athletic at Oriel Park.

The goal was Hoban’s 26th of the season – a new club record for Dundalk.

Cork City are confirmed as runners-up, and they played out a scoreless draw with Shamrock Rovers in Tallaght.

A much-changed Bohemians side went down 3-1 at home to Waterford.

While Derry City ran out 1-nil winners away to troubled Limerick.

It’s advantage Shelbourne in the First Division playoff.

They won 1-nil away to Drogheda United, and will take that lead back to Tolka Park for Monday’s second leg.

Table toppers Leeds get today’s SkyBet Championship action underway when they take on Brentford at Elland Road this lunchtime.

If they slip-up, Middlesbrough can replace them at the summit with a win over Nottingham Forest – while Sheffield United could do likewise should they beat Hull.

West Brom – who are just a point off the top three – meet Reading.

Aston Villa’s first game since sacking Steve Bruce is at Millwall.

Hibernian and Livingston will hope to move within a couple of points of Scottish Premiership leaders Hearts this afternoon.

Second placed Hibs can do that by beating Hamilton – while Livingston would need a victory at Motherwell.

Aberdeen aim to get back on track when they host St Mirren and in-form Kilmarnock go to Dundee.

RUGBY

Connacht have won in Belfast for the first time since 1960.

Tries from Tiernan O’Halloran and Bundee Aki saw Andy Friend’s side beat Ulster 22-15 in the Pro 14 at Kingspan Ravenhill.

Ulster played most of the second half with 14-men after blindside Mattie Rea was shown a red card for an aerial challenge on Cian Kelleher.

Man of the match was Connacht flanker Sean O’Brien, who told eir Sport he was delighted to help break the Belfast hoodoo http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/SOBEir.mp3

This evening, it’s the turn of Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium.

Jonathan Sexton is one of those Leinster players rested this evening, with Leo Cullen making 11 changes from the side that beat Connacht last time out.

Munster’s starting fifteen is closer to a first choice, with just three alterations from last week’s thrashing of Ulster at Thomond Park.

Joey Carbery will start at out-half against his former side.

Kick off at Lansdowne Road is at 6.

It’s also a day of Welsh derbies, with Scarlets entertaining Ospreys from 3.

While Bernard Jackman’s Dragons take on Cardiff Blues at Rodney Parade.

Today’s other game sees Bennetton face the Southern Kings.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington is best placed of a strong Irish contingent heading into the third round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The three-time Major winner decamps to St. Andrew’s today, where he’ll tee off from 3-under par.

Paul McGinley is just a shot worse off on 2-under.

Andrea Pavan and Lucas Bjerregaard are joint leaders on 9-under par, and both play Carnoustie today.

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield

Semi-Finals

At Thurles

Lisburn 1.5 Kinsale 3.5

Chris Budd & Stephen Stewart lost to Robert Walsh Jnr & Keith Webb 5&3; Mark Jamison & Ben Kirkwood bt Kevin Crowley & James Walsh 3&2; Trevor Murphy & Rodney Scott lost to Brian O’Neill & Barry Dwyer 1 hole; Richard Leathem & Stuart Macdonald lost to Paul Shanahan & Rhys Reynolds 3&2; Mark Stewart & Brian Houston halved with Aidan Cremin & Ruari Dwyer

Hermitage 3 Tuam 2

Sean Pardy & Hugh Chambers lost to Peter Ryan & Ben Carty 4&3; Niall Callanan & Shaun Blackburn bt Jack Davin & Michael Mulryan 3&2; Sean Casey & Garry Beagan bt Shane Quinn & Donal Cunningham 2&1; Richard Gladney & Louis Hemeryck bt Seamus Kelly & Thomas Monaghan 2 holes; Evan Lester & Fergus O’Herlihy lost to Rory Donnellan & David Burke 3&1

AIG Barton Shield

Final

At Thurles

Athenry bt Dundalk 3 holes

(Athenry names first)

Louis O’Hara & Joe Bernie Jnr bt Aaron Grant & Conor Curran 4 holes; Darren Leufer & Allan Hill lost to Caolan Rafferty & Eoin Murphy 1 hole.

AIG Pierce Purcell Shield

Final

At Thurles

Athlone 1 Nenagh 4

Ciaran O’Connor & Tadg Mannion halved with Denis Corrigan & Martin Fogarty; Michael Ryan & Denis Earley lost to Gerard Clifford & Tom Quinlisk 3&2; Liam Browne & Denis Hellen halved with Pat Ryan & Mark O’Dwyer; Aidan O’Driscoll & John Galvin lost to David Hickey & Martin Reddan 8&6; Paul Burke & Declan Corcoran lost to James Reddan & Pat J Hogan 5&3

AIG Senior Cup

Semi Finals

At Thurles

0830 – Dungarvan v Royal Portrush

Alan Thomas v Paul Cutler; Kevin Stack v Andrew Morris; Gavin Smyth v Matthew McAlpin; John Reynolds v Richard McCrudden; Daniel Raher v Mark McMurray

0920 – Portmarnock v Galway

Conor Purcell v Liam Power; Geoff Lenehan v Liam Nolan; James Fox v Ronan Mullarney; Stephen Walsh v Joe Lyons; Darragh Coughlan v Luke O’Neill

AIG Junior Cup

Semi Finals

At Thurles

1015 – Clonmel v Fortwilliam

Billy Hewitt v Martin Colohan; Brian McClean v Conor Bradley; Darragh Lynch v Declan Hughes; Jack Alton v Gary Currie; Dennis Conway v Eamonn O’Kane

1105 – Portumna v Elm Park

Sam Murphy v Mark P Dunne; Gerard Lynch v Paul O’Hanlon; Damien Burke v Paul Roddy; Michael Flanagan v Cian Poland; Eamonn Dervan v Timothy Maher

AIG Jimmy Bruen Shield

Final

At Thurles

1200 – Kinsale v Hermitage

Robert Walsh Jnr & Keith Webb v Sean Pardy & Hugh Chambers; Eugene O’Callaghan & John Whyte v Niall Callanan & Shaun Blackburn; Brian O’Neill & Barry Dwyer v Sean Casey & Garry Beagan; Paul Shanahan & Rhys Reynolds v Richard Gladney & Louis Hemeryck; Aidan Cremin & Ruairi Dwyer v Evan Lester & Fergus O’Herlihy

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position at formula one’s Japan Grand Prix tomorrow.

The championship leader finished ahead of his Mercedes team mate Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton’s closest rival for the title Sebastian Vettel will start from ninth in his Ferrari.

BOXING

A super-middleweight super-fight has been set for Madison Square Garden on December 15th.

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez is to move up a weight to fight WBA champion Rocky Fielding.

Alvarez recently inflicted a first defeat on Gennady Golovkin to claim the WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles.

RACING

Last season’s Ryanair Chase winner Balko Des Flo will face nine rivals in todday’s Grade 2 PWC Champion Chase (3.40) at Gowran Park, the highlight of an eight-race card at the county Kilkenny venue starting at 1.25pm.

His trainer Henry de Bromhead, who also runs Ordinary World, has an excellent record in this two-and-half mile contest having racked up four consecutive wins with former stable star Sizing Europe between 2011 and 2014.

Balko Des Flo finished runner-up in the corresponding race 12 months ago behind the Gordon Elliott-trained A Toi Phil and he faces that rival again here along with stable companion Jury Duty while 2016 winner Ballycasey is also in the line up, the sole challenger from the Willie Mullins yard. Jessica Harrington launches a three-pronged challenge headed by Woodland Opera under Robbie Power with the JP McManus-owned pair Don’t Touch It and Rock The World also representing the Moone trainer.

In what promises to be a cracking contest the progressive Ballyoisin would look the principal McManus challenger representing Bruree trainer Enda Bolger. This Presenting gelding has proved a nice money spinner this year, winning his last three starts, and easily accounted for Ballycasey and Woodland Opera when winning his last start over fences easily at Punchestown last June. Peter Fahy’s Peregrine Run completes the field and cannot be dismissed lightly.

Shane Crosse advertised his abilities yet again when getting Joseph O’Brien’s Eagle Song home in front in the Cargotec Ireland Nursery at Dundalk.

For O’Brien, it was a special success, as it represented win number 40 in handicap company for the year, which equals Jim Bolger’s long-standing record which dates back to 1990.

Dunshaughlin trainer Eddie Lynam provided Trinidad and Tobago native Sonny Acham with a night he won’t forget at Dundalk as the owner’s Dubai Rainbow came home strongest to take the Brexit Auctions Claiming Maiden.

In what was an all the way success, Dubai Rainbow won nicely under Robbie Downey.

Richie Deegan suffered a horror fall at Listowel last month but he is none the worse for that spill and rode his first winner since the unfortunate incident at Gowran Park – guiding Yukon Lil to victory in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms Mucklemeg Mares INH Flat Race.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare, who was backed from 5-1 all the way into 2-1 joint-favourite, was half-a-length too good for 25-1 outsider Elusive Belle.

The Irish show-jumping team are through to tomorrow’s Nations Cup World Final in Barcelona.

Billy Twomey, Anthony Condon, Shane Breen and Darragh Kenny were sixth of the 15 teams with a total of five faults last night, and progress as one of the top eight teams.

Austria, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Netherlands, France and Switzerland also qualified.

Tomorrow’s final gets underway at 2pm Irish time – with a prize fund of over one-million Euro.

ATHLETICS

The Olympic Federation of Ireland is delighted to announce that gymnast, Galway’s Emma Slevin will be Ireland’s flag bearer at the Parade of Nations during the Opening Ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires on Saturday, 06 October.

Emma, who competed as part of Team Ireland at the European Youth Olympics Festival back in 2017 is Ireland’s first ever gymnast to compete at the Youth Olympic Games will lead a team of 16 Irish athletes into the Parade of Nations.

Speaking about the announcement, Emma said; “It’s a great honour for me to have been chosen as the Irish flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Youth Olympic Games. I feel privileged to be a part of Team Ireland and to lead my fellow athletes in the Parade of the Nations is absolutely fantastic, I am gleaming with pride!”

Team Ireland will swing into action at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games on Sunday, 07 October with Nhat Nguyen from Dublin leading the Irish into competition as he takes to the badminton court at 9am (GMT: 13:00) on Sunday Morning for the Group Play Stage of the tournament. Dublin’s Niamh Coyne and Sligo’s Mona McSharry will dive into competition in the Women’s 50m Breaststroke from 10am (GMT: 14:00) while Glaway native Emma Slevin takes to the floor at 2pm (GMT: 18:00) for the Women’s Floor Gymnastics competition.

Team Ireland in Buenos Aires comprises of a squad of 16 athletes from 9 sports. The team of 5 male athletes and 11 female athletes includes Nhat Nguyen (Badminton) and Mona McSharry (Swimming), recipients of Olympic Solidarity Scholarships which were awarded to assist with qualification and preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

This is the third edition of the Youth Olympic Games which are hosted every four years. The Games, running from October 6 to October 18 will feature more than 4,000 talented junior athletes aged 15 to 18 from 200 countries in over 32 sports.